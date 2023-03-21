Trent Sherfield's new contract with the Buffalo Bills gives him the possibility to make up to $1.77 million for the 2023 season.
Additionally, a league source told The Buffalo News that Sherfield's contract contains $750,000 in guaranteed money.
Sherfield is expected to compete for a depth receiver position and also play a primary role on special teams.
He spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, making 30 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns.
He signed with the Dolphins for $1.187 million with $502,500 guaranteed at signing.