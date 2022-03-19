A closer look at the contract details for new Bills edge rusher Von Miller

Von Miller's six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills can best be viewed as "three years, then we'll see."

The website Pro Football Talk was first to report the details of Miller's deal, which includes a signing bonus of $18.525 million and a base salary of $1.12 million in 2022, along with per-game roster bonuses of up to $255,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000, bringing his take-home pay in the first year of the deal to potentially $20 million. The per-game roster bonuses and workout bonus are present in every year of the deal.

Most importantly for the Bills, however, is that Miller's salary cap charge in the first year of the contract is just $5.1 million, the total of his base salary, his roster and workout bonuses and $3.705 of his signing bonus, which is prorated over the maximum five years.