A closer look at the contract details for new Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones

New Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones will count $3.583 million against the salary cap in 2022.

Jones' contract, the details of which were provided to The Buffalo News via a league source, includes a signing bonus of $5.5 million. His base salary of $1.75 million in 2022 is fully guaranteed, while $3.375 million of his 2023 base salary of $6.75 million is guaranteed at signing. Jones' cap number in 2023 rises to $8.583 million.

As he has in several other contracts given out this offseason, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane made use of a void year in Jones' contract. That means he will have a "dead money" cap hit of $1.83 million in 2024, even though his contract will automatically void if he's on the roster on the 23rd day preceding the start of the 2024 league year.

By utilizing a void year, the Bills can spread the prorated portion of Jones' signing bonus – in this case $1.83 million – over three years, instead of two, lowering the cap hit in the two years he's on the roster.

