A closer look at the contract details for new Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones
Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans (copy)

New Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, seen here playing against Buffalo during his time with the Tennessee Titans, will count $3.583 million against the salary cap in 2022.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

New Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones will count $3.583 million against the salary cap in 2022.

Jones' contract, the details of which were provided to The Buffalo News via a league source, includes a signing bonus of $5.5 million. His base salary of $1.75 million in 2022 is fully guaranteed, while $3.375 million of his 2023 base salary of $6.75 million is guaranteed at signing. Jones' cap number in 2023 rises to $8.583 million.

As he has in several other contracts given out this offseason, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane made use of a void year in Jones' contract. That means he will have a "dead money" cap hit of $1.83 million in 2024, even though his contract will automatically void if he's on the roster on the 23rd day preceding the start of the 2024 league year.

By utilizing a void year, the Bills can spread the prorated portion of Jones' signing bonus – in this case $1.83 million – over three years, instead of two, lowering the cap hit in the two years he's on the roster. 

