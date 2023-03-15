It's a good bet Stefon Diggs isn't going anywhere any time soon.

That's one of the conclusions that can be drawn from the Buffalo Bills' restructuring the wide receiver's contract this week – a move that saved the team $5.46 million in salary cap space for 2023. That came by reducing Diggs' base salary to $1.165 million and giving him the remaining $6.821 million as a signing bonus. Diggs' cap hit for the 2023 season is now $14.875 million.

The end result of that helps the Bills now – and increases the likelihood that Diggs' stay in Buffalo will continue for the long term. He's scheduled to have a cap hit in 2024 of $27.854 million. If the Bills were to cut or trade Diggs after the 2023 season, their "dead money" on the 2024 cap would be $31.096 million, or $3.242 million more than what having him on the team costs. Additionally, Diggs' $18.5 million base salary for 2024 fully guarantees next March, ahead of the 2024 season.

Report: Bills free up more cap space by restructuring Stefon Diggs' contract According to a report Tuesday night from ESPN's Field Yates, the Buffalo Bills have restructured the contract of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, converting a portion of his base salary to a signing bonus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

In 2025, Diggs' cap hit is $27.354 million, and his dead money charge if cut or traded is still $22.247 million – a figure that makes it very unlikely the team would move on.

That means Diggs is very likely to spend at least the next three seasons in Buffalo. It's not until the offseason before the 2026 season that the Bills might consider releasing Diggs a reasonable financial decision. At that point, he's scheduled to have a cap hit of $28.446 million and a dead money charge of $13.398 million. That savings of $15.048 million might make moving on from him an option at that point.

Other contract notes: Diggs has annual roster bonuses of up to $255,000 that come in the form of $15,000 per-game active bonuses. Additionally, he has a $250,000 workout bonus available in every year of his contract.

You may be asking yourself why this is so important. Good questions.

Diggs' cryptic messages on social media this offseason have left some wondering whether he wanted out. On the field, that didn't make much sense for the Bills. Now, it doesn't make much cap sense off the field, either.