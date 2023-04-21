Lawson finished with 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 games in his reunion with the Bills. Lawson started six games and became an especially important part of the defensive line down the stretch after edge rusher Von Miller was lost for the season to a knee injury.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Bills after being the 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Lawson signed a three-year contract with Miami in free agency worth up to $30 million. After just one season in South Florida, he was traded to Houston just after the start of the 2021 league year. The Texans then dealt Lawson to the New York Jets before the start of the 2021 regular season. The Jets unceremoniously cut Lawson before the regular-season finale against the Bills in January 2022.