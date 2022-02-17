A closer look at Josh Allen's clutch play, completion rate, deep accuracy

“You never go broke taking a profit,” Daboll said. “At the same time, I think there’s a delicate balance, too. You just don’t want to drop back and take a check down every play and not try to let a pattern develop that we think can get them for a big one. For every play for a quarterback, there’s a risk-reward. What’s the reward out of this play relative to what’s the risk? Usually the reward is a little bit higher the riskier the play. I think there’s different times where maybe you want to push your chips further into the table. Other times, you’re playing penny slot machine. That depends, whether it’s the start of the game to get you into a flow, whether it’s a situation in the game where maybe we’re not feeling it, we’ve just got to get a couple positive plays going. Or maybe we’re doing a good job and we’ll probably be more risky here. We always know we’re going to have somebody underneath somewhere unless they’re blitzing a guy that has him in protection.”