A closer look at Josh Allen's clutch play, completion rate, deep accuracy

Josh Allen was at his most spectacular against the best competition in 2021.
It’s one of the big takeaways from Allen’s fourth season as the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback.
In six games against the highest-rated teams on the Bills’ schedule – Kansas City twice, the last two New England meetings, Tennessee and Tampa Bay – Allen averaged 386 yards of offense per game on 69.5% passing with 22 touchdowns and two interceptions. That included 321 passing yards and 65 rushing yards per game. It does not count the loss to the Patriots in the first meeting, played in wind gusts of 40 mph.
Obviously, it's a shame Allen didn’t get to continue his playoff run.
“I thought he had a heck of a year,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “He went through a few games where our offense was out of rhythm, and maybe he wasn’t in sync either. But for a lot of the year, I thought he deserved to be in the caliber of the top quarterbacks in the league. And I think we can all agree he got snubbed on the Pro Bowl. But the great thing about him is it’s just a deeper chip on his shoulder, and we saw that. I’m proud of him. I’m excited that he’s our guy, and it’s a relief. Because you look around the league, and this is the most important position in all of sports, and I know we’re down.
“I know I expressed my hurt earlier for losing that game,” Beane said of the playoff defeat to the Chiefs, “but we can smile today that we have Josh Allen.”
Allen has a knack for rising in the big moments. In the fourth quarter for the regular season, Allen was the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the NFL, behind only the Rams’ Matthew Stafford. Allen completed 71.1% of his passes in the fourth quarter with 10 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 117.7 passer rating. Stafford had 12 TDs, no INTs and a 126.4 rating. In 2020, Allen had the fourth-most passing yards in the fourth quarter and the seventh-best passer rating.
“Josh, that’s our general,” running back Devin Singletary said late in the season. “I’ve said it time and time again. He approaches everything that way. He’s just a dog. He’s fearless. He doesn’t fear anything. That’s a guy who always has a lot of confidence, and he’s still building more confidence. When he steps out there, just know he’s not blinking at all, he’s not blinking.”
Here’s an analysis of some of the other statistics Allen produced in 2021:
Completion percentage
Besides wins, the most important measures of Allen’s production were these: He ranked second among all NFL quarterbacks in total touchdowns produced passing and rushing with 42, behind only Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. And he was fourth in total yards produced passing and rushing at 5,160.
Allen’s completion percentage took a decent-sized dip. In 2020, he ranked fourth in the NFL at 69.2%. In 2021, he ranked 24th at 63.3%. If you subtract spikes and throwaways, he hit 74.4% last year and 69.3% this year, according to News charting.
The two biggest factors for the dip were:
1. Bad weather. As any Bills season ticket holder will attest, it was an unusually bad weather season in Orchard Park. The first Patriots game was one of the windiest ever at home. Allen did well to complete 15 of 30 passes in those conditions, considering the Pats attempted only three passes. The Colts game was played in driving rain and 15 mph winds. The Falcons game was miserable, with snow and a wind chill of 16. Allen was 11 of 26 and Matt Ryan 13 of 23. Even early season games were bad. The Washington game saw 20-30 mph winds, and the Houston game had a half inch of rain. The weather easily was worth a couple of points off Allen’s percentage.
2. Adjusting to deep coverage by defenses. Allen didn’t handle it well early. He wasn’t patient enough in the Pittsburgh loss, when he was 30 of 51, or the first Miami game, when he went 17 of 33.
Allen pointed to the Tennessee game as a breakthrough for him, when he got the ball out of his hands quicker and exploited the coverage. The Colts game was a step back. Indianapolis stayed in two-deep coverages, Allen got no support from the run game and he forced two interceptions.
By the latter stages of the season, he was skewering soft coverages, and that opened up deeper throws – as seen in games against the Bucs, the last two Patriots games and the Kansas City game.
A lot of the two-deep coverages weren’t straight zones. The Bills saw plenty of two deep with man-to-man underneath. There was plenty of Cover 4, too.
“I think he’s advanced each year with decision-making process, when to take the check downs, different pass patterns that work against Cover 2, utilizing good reads on the RPOs,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll told The News before the playoffs started. “I’ve got more man-to-man coverage than I do Tampa 2, but again, there’s other things that go along with it.”
“You never go broke taking a profit,” Daboll said. “At the same time, I think there’s a delicate balance, too. You just don’t want to drop back and take a check down every play and not try to let a pattern develop that we think can get them for a big one. For every play for a quarterback, there’s a risk-reward. What’s the reward out of this play relative to what’s the risk? Usually the reward is a little bit higher the riskier the play. I think there’s different times where maybe you want to push your chips further into the table. Other times, you’re playing penny slot machine. That depends, whether it’s the start of the game to get you into a flow, whether it’s a situation in the game where maybe we’re not feeling it, we’ve just got to get a couple positive plays going. Or maybe we’re doing a good job and we’ll probably be more risky here. We always know we’re going to have somebody underneath somewhere unless they’re blitzing a guy that has him in protection.”
Daboll said more and more defenses tried to switch their tendencies to try to counter Allen’s brilliance.
“I think what we get continually is we get different calls,” he said. “There’s not a lot of teams that just do what they do anymore. They’re going to have a post high zone and a split safety zone and they’re going to have man. At the end of the day, a lot of times the quarterback is eliminating what it isn’t. All right, I’m eliminating split safety based on this presnap.”
Allen arguably carried an even heavier load of the Bills’ offense in 2021 and produced one of the best quarterbacking seasons in Bills history.
Deep accuracy
Allen put questions about his deep accuracy to rest in 2020 by taking a great leap forward. Let’s call the issue dead.
Allen ranked 29th among NFL starters in 2019 in accuracy on passes 20-plus yards downfield at 30.7%, according to News charts, factoring in throwaways and drops. He improved all the way to 47.2% in 2020, sixth-best in the league.
In 2021, Allen’s completion rate on deep throws again was good, at 47.1%, subtracting throwaways and drops and including postseason. That ranked ninth-best among QBs with at least 50 deep attempts. And it was right up there with the leaders. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan was first at 52.9%. Patrick Mahomes was sixth at 50%. Brady was seventh at 48.9%.
Allen had the third-most deep attempts (77), behind only Brady (82) and Derek Carr (78). Allen had the sixth-most yards on deep attempts (1,051). The Rams’ Stafford led at 1,272.
In two playoff games, Allen hit 7 of 10 deep passes for 262 yards, four TDs and no INTs. His yards per attempt overall in the two playoff games was a giant 10.3.
Direction chart
Allen’s directional passing chart – the throws to each quadrant of the field – looks mostly similar to last season. The Bills surely would assess his accuracy based on the kinds of pass routes run, more than purely the direction the ball went.
However, Allen’s mechanics tutor, Jordan Palmer, thought the Bills' QB got better going to his right.
“He has mitigated his mistakes,” Palmer said on a podcast with Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd. “It used to be that a lot of Josh’s mistakes came when he rolled to his right. … That’s a throw he made Wyoming against Boise State. Rolling to his right, 50 yards, back of the end zone, the play all the scouts drooled over. And in his rookie year, he made plays rolling to his right. But it’s also where he threw picks and took unnecessary hits out of bounds. His second year, he still did it, but he did it a lot less. Last year, he only did it a couple of times where he’d roll to his right, trying to make a play and force something that wasn’t there. This year, I don’t believe he’s done it once.”
Actually, Allen had one interception late in the year on a forced throw after a roll to the right. It came in the 16th game, against Atlanta, in the end zone late in the second quarter. That was one of two red-zone interceptions Allen threw in 2021, the first two of his career. The first was at Tampa Bay. Those were uncommon mistakes.
Red zone efficiency is yet another strength on Allen’s list of superlatives.
For the 2021 season, Allen had 129 red-zone pass attempts, 40 touchdowns (34 passing, six rushing) and two INTs. For his career, according to News charts, his red-zone numbers are: 302 attempts, 72 passing TDs, 30 rushing TDs and two INTs.