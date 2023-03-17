Jordan Poyer is back with the Buffalo Bills on a two-year contract that is best described as team friendly.

A league source told The Buffalo News, Poyer's contract extension has a maximum value of $14.5 million over the two years, if all his incentives are reached. Those incentives are based on a combination of playing time, interceptions and team playoff victories. His base salary in 2023 is $2.24 million and that is fully guaranteed, while his base salary in 2024 is scheduled to be $4.74 million, of which $760,000 is guaranteed for injury now.

His signing bonus is $4 million, making the guaranteed money in the contract $7 million.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

His salary cap hit in 2023 is scheduled to be $4.88 million. In 2024, it's scheduled to be $7.38 million.

Poyer can also earn up to $390,000 in per-game roster bonuses in each year of the contract, while also having a $250,000 workout bonus in each year of the deal.

"Excited to get Jordan back," General Manager Brandon Beane said. "You know, all along, these are never easy when the business parts get in the way. Us not extending Jordan early, it's just more what can we do with the cap and we didn't know the cap until after the season and obviously we lost Tremaine (Edmunds). We don't want to lose any of the guys that we do, but was very excited that we were able to get Jordan back.

"Selfishly, at the same time if Jordan had hit some big deal such as Tremaine did, we would have been very happy for him. We want all our people that do leave to hit it big, but glad to get him back and re-pair him with Micah. He's a leader, he's a dog, he brings an edge to our defense and he can take the ball away."