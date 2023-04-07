Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips' one-year contract to return to the Buffalo Bills is valued at $3 million, with $1.22 million guaranteed, a league source told The Buffalo News.

Phillips can earn up to an additional $1.6 million in incentives.

He had 20 tackles and 1½ sacks in 12 games last season, missing two games early in the season (hamstring) and two games late (shoulder). The shoulder injury, sustained in the win at New England, was to the rotator cuff area and required post-season surgery.

Phillips has played four seasons with the Bills over two tours and was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and '21 after signing a three-year, $30 million contract.

He played on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $5 million last season with $4.25 million guaranteed.