PHOENIX – Let the offseason begin.

As soon as the red, gold and white confetti finished falling inside State Farm Stadium on Sunday night following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, attention officially shifted to the 2023 season for the entire NFL.

The Buffalo Bills, of course, have had their focus there for the past few weeks after being eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills will make visits during the 2023 season to both Super Bowl teams, along with the Bengals. Upgrading the roster, then, will be a necessity for General Manager Brandon Beane – despite the enormous challenge a lack of space under the salary cap will present in that regard. Still, for those who watched Sunday’s game, here are six players from either the Chiefs or Eagles who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month and who may draw varying degrees of interest from the Bills.

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: A proven slot receiver is a need for the Bills, after Isaiah McKenzie failed to demonstrate he can handle that job on an every-down basis in 2022. Vetearn Cole Beasley was re-signed late in the season and has expressed an interest in returning, but the Bills may want to find a younger upgrade at the position. Smith-Schuster played on a one-year deal for the Chiefs and delivered a nice season, finishing with 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns. In Kansas City’s offense, he actually lined up more outside than in the slot, playing 57.4% of the time outside and 42.6% of the time in the slot, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. Still, Smith-Schuster has enough slot experience to be trusted in that role. He turns 27 during the 2003 season. One potential concern is the relatively weak free agent class of wide receivers. That could drive the price up, and the Bills aren’t in a position to be big spenders.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

NFL 2023 offseason primer: Key dates, top free agents, another quarterback carousel The NFL is an unstoppable machine, and even though the 2022 season is complete, all teams long ago started plotting for the 2023 season.

Eagles OL Isaac Seumalo: If the Bills left Rodger Saffold walk in free agency, they’ll have an opening in their starting lineup at left guard. Seumalo has played both guard positions in his career, switching from the left side to the right side in 2022, and started all 17 games in the regular season. He was a Pro Bowl alternate who allowed just one sack, according to PFF. He turns 30 during next season.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: Speed kills, and Hardman has killed the Bills in the past with his. Unfortunately for him, he has never quite developed into the player many thought the Chiefs were getting when they drafted him in the second round in 2019. Hardman’s career high in catches and yards came in 2021, with 59 for 693, respectively. He did score four touchdowns this past season in just eight regular season games. One concern is that Chiefs coach Andy Reid, one of the best play-callers of all time, couldn’t figure out a way to get more production out of Hardman. Would the Bills under second-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey be able to accomplish that? Another factor is Hardman’s health, as he ended the 2022 season on injured reserve because of a pelvis injury. That could drive his price down.

Eagles LB T.J. Edwards: Philadelphia’s defensive signal caller, Edwards played 1,183 snaps in the regular season and playoffs combined. If the Bills let Tremaine Edmunds walk in free agency, they could be in the market for a replacement. Edwards, who turns 27 in August, finished fifth in the league with 159 tackles in the regular season. He also had two sacks, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery in the regular season. Edwards played on a $2.2 million contract in 2022 and will surely be looking for a big raise from that. Again, that could prevent the Bills from being serious suitors.

Chiefs G Nick Alegretti: The soon-to-be 27-year-old played 286 offensive snaps in a reserve role for the Chiefs, so he would be an affordable option if the Bills want to beef up their competition on the interior of the offensive line. He allowed 10 pressures in 2022, according to PFF, although he was penalized just one time.

Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Acquired in a trade with the Saints shortly before the start of the 2022 season, Gardner-Johnson thrived after moving from nickel cornerback to safety. He finished with six interceptions, which tied for the NFL lead, and also made 67 tackles despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney. Gardner-Johnson turns 26 late in the 2023 season. If the Bills let Jordan Poyer walk in free agency, there would be a big need at safety. Interestingly enough, Poyer suffered a lacerated kidney in 2017 before he signed with the Bills in 2018.