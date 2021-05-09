53-man roster projection: Tough cuts coming along offensive, defensive lines

Analysis: The Bills have seven proven NFL defensive ends. Simply put, that’s too many. Keeping six would be a lot. That’s going to lead to a lot of speculation between now and the start of the season. One reason they might, however, is the flexibility of some of them to bump inside on passing downs. Epenesa, Rousseau and Basham are capable of that, so think of them more as defensive linemen as opposed to strictly edge rushers. Beane sounded genuine in his support of Addison and what the veteran brings to the roster, but there is no ignoring his salary makes him a prime cap casualty candidate. That will be debated until final cuts. Obada likely will have to show he can contribute on special teams to beat out Johnson for a spot. The Bills would be wise to let this competition play out at training camp. Perhaps Beane can swing a trade before final cuts with the odd man (or men) out.