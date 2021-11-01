50 and fabulous: A look at Bills QB Josh Allen's lofty totals after 50 starts

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said last week one of the things he likes best about Allen is he’s not caught up in his personal achievements.

“He’s not too concerned with stats and things like that,” Daboll said. “What he wants to do is put points up on the board and ultimately help our team win football games, and that’s what you appreciate about a player, particularly that you’ve been with for his entire career, is his mindset, his competitiveness, his love of the game. He’s a joy to be around, I would say, in the building, getting ready to play games, and outside the building, he holds a special place in my heart.

While Allen and his offensive mates were not productive in the first half vs. Miami, Allen said his focus was on the big picture.

“It's just we're fighting,” Allen said. “That's all we're trying to do. We're not trying to be the best team in the league every Sunday. We're trying to be the best team on the field that we're on every Sunday so we got to find a way and we did.”