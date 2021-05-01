5 things to know about Wisconsin CB Rachad Wildgoose

"I was shooting for 4.4-low, 4.3-high, and I hit 4.41," he said afterward, according to Rivals. "I feel like I could have went a little bit faster, but I'm satisfied with my numbers today."

4. His college defensive coordinator has a Bills connection. Wildgoose played for Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin. Leonhard played for seven different teams during a 10-year NFL career that began with the Bills in 2005. He was the only undrafted rookie to make the Bills' 53-man roster in 2005, and played for the Bills through 2007. After stops in Baltimore (2008), New York (with the Jets from 2009-11), Denver (2012) and New Orleans (2013, offseason only), he returned to the Bills for the 2013 season before finishing his career with Cleveland in 2014. He started his coaching career at Wisconsin in 2016.

5. Scouting report: From NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: "Wildgoose has adequate foot agility and can grind on slower wideouts over the first five yards, but lacks the makeup speed and length to recover from early missteps in his coverage. It is easy to see his physicality throughout the route and he could become more impactful from press with more work. He's quick to crowd and body the receiver but fails to trust his technique, resulting in too many penalties over the course of his career. His lack of fluid transitions could make him a sitting duck in off-man, so he's better suited for zone or bump-and-run schemes as he tries to find a team fit as a likely undrafted free agent."

