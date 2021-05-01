5 things to know about Wisconsin CB Rachad Wildgoose

Here are five things to know about Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, selected by the Bills in the sixth round, No. 213, on Saturday.
1. He made a big move north for college. Wildgoose is a native of Miami who won a state title as a senior before heading to Madison, Wis., to play for the Badgers. He started 10 games as a true freshman in 2018, finishing with 29 tackles and seven passes defensed. Wildgoose started eight of the 13 games he played in during the 2019 season, finishing with 22 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed. He played just two games in 2020, opting out of the remainder of the season.
2. He's coming off an injury. Wildgoose missed the Badgers' win over Michigan in 2020 because of Covid-19 protocols, then suffered a broken scapula against Northwestern and ultimately decided to opt out for the rest of the season.
"Honestly, a lot went into my decision," he told reporters at Wisconsin's pro day about leaving early for the NFL. "If I would have finished the season, I would have still left after my junior season. ... I talked to my parents about it and just me also believing in my skills and watching myself develop and feeling, you know, ready enough physically and mentally."
3. He's a burner. Wildgoose ran a reported 4.41-second 40-yard dash at Wisconsin's pro day, which would have ranked fifth at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine among wide receivers.
4. His college defensive coordinator has a Bills connection. Wildgoose played for Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin. Leonhard played for seven different teams during a 10-year NFL career that began with the Bills in 2005. He was the only undrafted rookie to make the Bills' 53-man roster in 2005, and played for the Bills through 2007. After stops in Baltimore (2008), New York (with the Jets from 2009-11), Denver (2012) and New Orleans (2013, offseason only), he returned to the Bills for the 2013 season before finishing his career with Cleveland in 2014. He started his coaching career at Wisconsin in 2016.
5. Scouting report: From NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: "Wildgoose has adequate foot agility and can grind on slower wideouts over the first five yards, but lacks the makeup speed and length to recover from early missteps in his coverage. It is easy to see his physicality throughout the route and he could become more impactful from press with more work. He's quick to crowd and body the receiver but fails to trust his technique, resulting in too many penalties over the course of his career. His lack of fluid transitions could make him a sitting duck in off-man, so he's better suited for zone or bump-and-run schemes as he tries to find a team fit as a likely undrafted free agent."