5 things to know about Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr.

Five things to know about Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr., selected by the Bills in the second round, 61st overall, on Friday:

1. Burly build, swift pursuit: The 6-foot-3, 274-pound redshirt senior is known for his burly build, powerful hands and counter spins, as well as his hard hitting and relentless pursuit of the quarterback. He's been strong against the run, but could stand to improve in that regard, according to analysts. Knocks against him include a lack of elite edge speed, which could make him more effective as an interior rusher on clear passing downs. But his speed creates mismatches against guards and he has demonstrated surprising burst to close in on quarterbacks. He had at least one quarterback pressure in all 34 college starts, per Pro Football Focus.

2. Breakout season as junior: Basham started all 12 games in 2018, when he recorded 64 tackles, including a team-high 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. But he erupted as a junior in 2019, racking up 57 tackles, including a whopping 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. The 11 sacks were second-most in a season in Wake Forest history. He also had three pass breakups and forced three fumbles and was named first-team All-ACC.