5 things to know about Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown

3. See-food diet. Brown added about 100 pounds while at Northern Iowa. He redshirted in 2016 while going through the process of gaining weight in his transition from tight end, which he played in high school, to offensive tackle. ... He additionally enhanced his draft stock by performing well at his pro day, with a 4.88-second run in the 40-yard dash, a 4.3-second pro agility time and 29 bench-press reps.

4. You want versatility? At Lenox High School, Brown led his eight-man football team to a district championship in 2015. He received first-team all-state as a senior and was also a first-team all-district selection selection on offense in '15 and a two-time first-team all-district selection for defense with 67 tackles, 17 sacks and four fumble recoveries. You want more versatility? Brown also played tight end as a senior, catching 24 passes for 388 yards and seven touchdowns. More versatility? Brown also lettered in basketball and baseball, earning first-team all-conference honors in both.

5. Scouting report. From Lance Zierlein, from NFL.com: "Towering tackle prospect with the hands, feet and length in place to become a quality pass protector on the next level. Despite playing right tackle his entire career at Northern Iowa, Brown has the athleticism to give it a go on the left side if a team desires. He's packed on weight and muscle over the years, but his performance at the Senior Bowl practices showed that there is still work to do in terms of improving his core strength to offset his high center of gravity. He can play in a variety of run schemes, but he will be at his best on the move, where his foot quickness will give him an advantage in finding the angles. Slippery athletes with good length will be trouble for him early and maybe beyond, but he's an above-average hand-fighter with a variety of pass sets he can utilize, which should help him as an eventual starter with early swing tackle value."