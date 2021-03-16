5 things to know about new Bills punter Matt Haack

The Bills signed punter Matt Haack to a three-year contract Tuesday. Here are five things to know about him:
1. The numbers: Haack, 26, had punted 307 times for a gross average of 44.7 yards and has put 114 punts inside the 20-yard line. His career net average is 39.9. His 34 punts inside the 20 in 2018 set a Dolphins franchise record.
2. Joining, and exiting, the Dolphins: Signed as a undrafted free agent in 2017 from Arizona State, where he was named second-team All-Pac 12. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, beating out three-year veteran Matt Darr for the job and had 83 punts for a 40.7 net average and 30 punts inside the 20 to lead all rookies. He played in all 16 games in the next three seasons. Haack became expendable when the Dolphins signed former Carolina punter Michael Palardy last week. Palardy also reportedly visited the Bills.
3. Pronunciation: According to the Dolphins media guide, his name is pronounced HAWK.
4. Trickster: Haack ran for a touchdown this season on a direct snap in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the play was called back for an illegal formation penalty. In 2019, he threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders against Philadelphia. It was the first touchdown pass to a kicker in the NFL since 1977. The play became known as "Mountaineer Shot" in Dolphins' lore. Bills fans might remember that he ran for a first down against Buffalo in 2019 on a fake field goal. He also recovered an onside kick against the Bills in 2017.
5. Iowa ties: We know that coach Sean McDermott loves players from the University of Iowa program, but Haack is an actual Iowan. He played for Downing High in West Des Moines and was first-team all-state as a punter, though he was primarily a wide receiver. His punting prowess was found accidentally when he was fielding punts in warmups as a freshman and instead of throwing the ball back, he punted it. The coaches decided to give him a chance as a punter. He then began working with kicking coach Jamie Kohl.