5 things to know about new Bills punter Matt Haack

The Bills signed punter Matt Haack to a three-year contract Tuesday. Here are five things to know about him:

1. The numbers: Haack, 26, had punted 307 times for a gross average of 44.7 yards and has put 114 punts inside the 20-yard line. His career net average is 39.9. His 34 punts inside the 20 in 2018 set a Dolphins franchise record.

2. Joining, and exiting, the Dolphins: Signed as a undrafted free agent in 2017 from Arizona State, where he was named second-team All-Pac 12. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, beating out three-year veteran Matt Darr for the job and had 83 punts for a 40.7 net average and 30 punts inside the 20 to lead all rookies. He played in all 16 games in the next three seasons. Haack became expendable when the Dolphins signed former Carolina punter Michael Palardy last week. Palardy also reportedly visited the Bills.

3. Pronunciation: According to the Dolphins media guide, his name is pronounced HAWK.