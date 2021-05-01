5 things to know about Miami (Ohio) offensive tackle Tommy Doyle

Here are five things to know about Miami (Ohio) offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, selected by the Bills in the fifth round, 161st overall, on Saturday:

1. Hockey was first love. When you grow up in Edina, Minn., chances are you're going to play hockey. That's the dominant sport in down. Doyle was no exception. "Seems like the first thing you learn how to do is skate," he told WCPO. Doyle dreamed of playing in the NHL. Of course, as he continued on the growth path to 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, football became an obvious alternative. He gave up hockey in his sophomore year of high school and became a dominant player on defense. He said his sporting idol was late Minnesota Wild winger Derek Boogaard, who was 6-7, "because he was an enforcer." His family has had success in other sports, though. His father, Tom Doyle Sr., was a pitcher on the University of Minnesota baseball team; his mother, Krista, played volleyball for the Gophers.

2. Too slow for defense. He had hoped to play defensive end in the NFL, but he was told in high school that he was too slow off the ball to have a legitimate chance. So he switched to offensive tackle. It was a challenging transition at first. He liked the reckless nature of playing defense and struggled with the need to master fundamentals, technique and the overall demands to be sharper with the mental aspects of the game on the O-line.