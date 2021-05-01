5 things to know about Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson

Here are five things to know about Houston wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, selected by the Bills in the sixth round, No. 203 overall, on Saturday:

The numbers: Finished his college career with 22 touchdown catches (tied for sixth in program history) 2,269 receiving yards, which ranks 13th in program history. He seems most comfortable in the slot, meaning he will have the opportunity to learn from Cole Beasley. At 5-10, Stevenson has also been compared to a larger version of Isaiah McKenzie. He also had 26 carries for 231 yards and two scores.

Kick returner: Returned 34 kickoffs for 889 yards and three touchdowns. His two kickoff return touchdowns in 2019 led the American Athletic Conference and was tied for second in FBS.

Early injuries: A three-star recruit out of high school, Stevenson got off to a slow start in college thanks to injuries. He suffered a broken collarbone in preseason camp. When he returned, he played in only two games before a series of injuries ended his season. The following spring, he had a torn ACL in spring practice and missed the entire 2017 season. His breakout came in 2018 when he was second in the American Athletic Conference with 75 receptions and third with nine touchdowns.