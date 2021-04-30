5 things to know about Buffalo Bills 2nd round pick, Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr.

Five things to know about Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr., selected by the Bills in the second round, 61st overall, on Friday:
1. Burly build, swift pursuit: The 6-foot-3, 274-pound redshirt senior is known for his burly build, powerful hands and counter spins, as well as his hard hitting and relentless pursuit of the quarterback. He's been strong against the run, but could stand to improve in that regard, according to analysts. Knocks against him include a lack of elite edge speed, which could make him more effective as an interior rusher on clear passing downs. But his speed creates mismatches against guards and he has demonstrated surprising burst to close in on quarterbacks. He had at least one quarterback pressure in all 34 college starts, per Pro Football Focus.
Support Local Journalism
2. Breakout season as junior: Basham started all 12 games in 2018, when he recorded 64 tackles, including a team-high 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. But he erupted as a junior in 2019, racking up 57 tackles, including a whopping 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. The 11 sacks were second-most in a season in Wake Forest history. He also had three pass breakups and forced three fumbles and was named first-team All-ACC.
3. Recovered from Covid-19: Basham was named third-team all-conference as a senior despite missing time with Covid-19. He started seven games and finished with 28 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and a team-high five sacks. He opted out of playing in Wake Forest's bowl game to prepare for the draft.
4. Longest streak in the country: Basham recorded 23 consecutive games with a tackle for loss, the longest active streak in the country, which ended on Oct. 31 against Syracuse. At the time, he was the only player in the country to have a streak of at least 10 games. Basham demonstrated his versatility at the Senior Bowl, where he rushed from both defensive end and tackle. He's been compared to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.
5. Boogie: Basham was nicknamed "Boogie" because of his love of dancing as a child. In high school, the Roanoke, Va., native helped Northside win the 2013 Class 3-A state championship and was named team captain and Virginia 3A State Player of the Year in 2015. He also started at center for the basketball team. His cousin, Tarell Basham, was a third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and has also played for the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.