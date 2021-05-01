 Skip to main content
5 things to know about Bills sixth-round draft pick Damar Hamlin
Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Football Hamlin

Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin stops Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker short of the goal line

 Keith Srakocic

Here are five things to know about University of Pittsburgh safety Damar Hamlin, selected by the Bills in the sixth round, No. 212, on Saturday.

Physical style: Hamlin is good playing near the line of scrimmage. He led Pitt in tackles in 2018 and 2020 and was second on the team in 2019. He had 192 tackles for his career and 10 tackles for loss. He had some experience at cornerback and slot corner early in his college career but spent most of his time the past two years at safety.

Measurables: Hamlin has good size and length, with 32-inch arms. He posted a solid time of 4.60 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a 35-inch vertical jump.

Charitable: Hamlin created the Chasing M’s Foundation while at Pitt. He raised money on GoFundMe to purchase and donate toys to Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa.

Buffalo reunion: Hamlin was a secondary teammate of Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, a seventh-round pick last season.

Famous high school: Hamlin graduated from Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic High School, famous for its prep football program. Hall-of-Fame quarterback Dan Marino graduated from Central Catholic. So did NFL QB Marc Bulger and guard Stefen Wisniewski. Hamlin helped Central Catholic to a 15-1 record and a state championship as a senior.

