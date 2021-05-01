 Skip to main content
5 things to know about Bills seventh-round pick Jack Anderson
Bills offensive line

Jack Anderson joined the Buffalo Bills' offensive line Saturday.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here are five things to know about Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson, selected by the Bills in the seventh round, No. 236, on Saturday.

1. Experience: Anderson started 38 games in his career, all at right guard. He had a great start, making freshman All-America. He was second-team All-Big 12 in 2018 and first-team All-Big 12 in 2020.

2. Red Raider runs deep: Anderson’s father, sister and uncle all went to Texas Tech. He said he became a big Texas Tech fan in 2008 during a Texas Tech win over Texas. “I jumped out of my seat when Graham Harrell found Michael Crabtree for the game-winning touchdown on the opposing sideline, causing mass hysteria, not only in the Jones but also in my house,” Anderson wrote on the Texas Tech website.

3. Senior rebound: Anderson played in only three games as a junior before a shoulder injury ended his season. But he bounced back in 2020 by starting all 10 games as a redshirt junior. He was a first-team All-Big 12 pick.

4. Five star: Anderson was ranked as the third-best prep guard in the nation coming out of high school in Frisco, Texas. He picked Texas Tech over Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, LSU, Florida State and Georgia, among many others.

5. Measurables: Anderson lasted to the seventh round because of unspectacular athletic traits. He has relatively short arms, at 31 7/8 inches. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.27 seconds.

Bills/NFL writer

