5 things to know about Bills first round pick Gregory Rousseau

“I’m just a football player," Rousseau told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I’m not like a super athlete or anything like that. I’m just a ballplayer. I love being here in between the white lines and getting after it. I love pass rushing. I like stopping the run. I love football. I don’t live for, like, the drills or how fast can I touch this cone. It’s just not me.”

4. He has a former Hurricane on his side. In response to a tweet from an NFL Network reporter that in part called Rousseau a “tough evaluation,” because of his size and athleticism, former Miami defensive end Calais Campbell, a 13-year NFL veteran, took offense.

“I wonder what the scouts were saying when I was coming out,” Campbell tweeted in response. “Not athletic enough? Not strong enough? I am not a scout and I know they have a tough job. But I hope they don’t overthink this one.” Rousseau “can play football. He is a playmaker! Shows up in both the run and pass game.”

5. Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips did something rare. Phillips, another Hurricanes defensive end, was drafted 18 overall by the Miami Dolphins. They became the first pair of defensive ends from the same school to be drafted together in the first round since Mario Williams went No. 1 overall to Houston in 2006 and teammate Manny Lawson went No. 22 to San Francisco out of North Carolina State.

