5 things about Dane Jackson, the Bills' next man up after Tre'Davious White's injury

Here are five things to know about Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who is the likely replacement for injured All-Pro Tre'Davious White. White is out for the rest of the season.

1. So far: Jackson was drafted in the seventh round with the 239th overall pick in 2020. He played in five games as a rookie, with two starts. He posted 15 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery. He has played in all 11 games this season and 18% of the defensive snaps.

2. Called on before: Jackson was needed in the Week 2 victory at Miami when Levi Wallace was injured. He had five tackles in playing 64% of the defensive snaps in a 35-0 victory.

3. Challenger: In what has become an annual attempt to knock Wallace from his berth as the other starter, Jackson was seen as the likely top contender.

"Whatever happens, happens," Jackson told The Buffalo News in June. "I'm just going to work to try to get that spot. It's a lot of competition in the room. But I'm just going to work and see how it plays out. Hopefully, it's in my favor."

It ended up not being in his favor as Wallace retained his spot as the starter.