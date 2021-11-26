5 things about Dane Jackson, the Bills' next man up after Tre'Davious White's injury

Here are five things to know about Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who is the likely replacement for injured All-Pro Tre'Davious White. White is out for the rest of the season.
1. So far: Jackson was drafted in the seventh round with the 239th overall pick in 2020. He played in five games as a rookie, with two starts. He posted 15 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery. He has played in all 11 games this season and 18% of the defensive snaps.
2. Called on before: Jackson was needed in the Week 2 victory at Miami when Levi Wallace was injured. He had five tackles in playing 64% of the defensive snaps in a 35-0 victory.
3. Challenger: In what has become an annual attempt to knock Wallace from his berth as the other starter, Jackson was seen as the likely top contender.
"Whatever happens, happens," Jackson told The Buffalo News in June. "I'm just going to work to try to get that spot. It's a lot of competition in the room. But I'm just going to work and see how it plays out. Hopefully, it's in my favor."
It ended up not being in his favor as Wallace retained his spot as the starter.
4. Donald Effect: Among those whom Jackson has trained with in the offseason in the Pittsburgh area is Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald as part of workouts run by DeWayne Brown of 2/10ths Speed and Agility. Jackson has been working with Brown since he was in the seventh grade. According to Brown, Donald especially likes training with Jackson.
"Because Dane pushes him," Brown said. "Because Aaron is getting older now and he needs somebody to push him."
"He's always been like a role model to the young guys around Pittsburgh," Jackson said of Donald. "He's a blueprint. He shows us the way. Working out with him just gets us better."
5. Former quarterback. Jackson was a top dual-threat quarterback in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League before missing most of his senior season with a knee injury. He returned for the final four games of his senior season to help Quaker Valley to the 2013 Class AA playoffs. Jackson also played defensive back in high school and had two interceptions and a forced fumble in his senior year. As a junior, he had more than 2,000 yards in total offense (1,111 rushing and 975 passing) and 23 touchdowns (10 rushing and 13 passing).