5 things about Bills' Josh Allen's 98-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game with the Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen connected with receiver Gabe Davis for a 98-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Here are five thing to know about the play: 

1. Equals the 98-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Terrell Owens against Jacksonville on Nov. 22, 2009, as the longest pass play in Bills' franchise history. 

2. That was the longest play in the NFL this season. The last 98-yard TD pass in the NFL happened in 2011, thrown by Eli Manning to Victor Cruz by the New York Giants against the New York Jets. There have been 12 99-yard passing TDs and this was the 10th 98-yard TD. It was the longest pass TD in the league since Drew Brees' 98-yarder to Brandin Cooks in 2016. It also was the longest scrimmage TD in the first 90 seconds of a game in NFL history.

3. Allen's previous long pass in the regular season was a 75-yard touchdown to Robert Foster against Jacksonville during Allen's rookie season in 2018. Allen also had a 75-yard touchdown pass to Davis in the AFC divisional game against Kansas City in January. 

4. According to NextGen Stats, Davis leads the NFL on post routes in yards (444) and touchdowns (5) since 2021, including the playoffs. 

5. With that touchdown pass, Allen has surpassed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (147) for the fourth-most total touchdowns in a player’s first five NFL seasons. And it's only the fifth game of Allen's fifth season. 

