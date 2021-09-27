5 takeaways from Bills' news conferences: Matt Milano playing like the NFL's best linebacker

Here are four more observations from Monday’s video conferences with Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier.

1. Daboll credited two other staff members for an unlikely field goal to end the first half. Taking over with 26 seconds left on their own 20-yard line might have been a time most teams took a knee and headed to halftime, but the Bills, with all three timeouts, went for points. The drive got them in position for a 48-yard field goal by Tyler Bass at the end of the first half.

“Give a lot of credit to Dennis Lock and to Mark Lubick, they do a great job up in the box with me in terms of situational football and game management,” Daboll said of the Bills’ director of football research and game management coordinator, respectively. “I just can’t say enough about the two of those guys. And then communication between those two and Sean and myself. Sean does a great job of putting us in different situations throughout the week. It’s kind of how we start practice on Wednesday and Thursday in different situations, usually at the end of the half or at the end of a game.

