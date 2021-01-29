5 players to watch at the Senior Bowl through a Bills lens

Like it or not, it’s draft time on social media.

With the Buffalo Bills’ season coming to an end Sunday with a loss in the AFC championship game, focus has shifted to the offseason. The first big event in that regard is the Senior Bowl, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Mobile, Ala. (NFL Network).

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed during his season-ending press conference this week that the team’s college scouting staff was well represented at practices, with 10 members of his scouting staff in attendance. In each of the past two drafts, 93 players who were chosen played in the Senior Bowl. Those 186 players represent 37% of the past two draft classes.

The Bills last year drafted kicker Tyler Bass and cornerback Dane Jackson after they participated in the Senior Bowl, and also signed offensive tackle Trey Adams as a rookie undrafted free agent. Quarterback Josh Allen, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, cornerback Tre’Davious White and left tackle Dion Dawkins are some of the other Bills on the current roster who played in the Senior Bowl.

With that in mind, here are five players to watch through a potential-fit-with-the-Bills lens: