5 players to watch at the Senior Bowl through a Bills lens

Like it or not, it’s draft time on social media.
With the Buffalo Bills’ season coming to an end Sunday with a loss in the AFC championship game, focus has shifted to the offseason. The first big event in that regard is the Senior Bowl, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Mobile, Ala. (NFL Network).
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed during his season-ending press conference this week that the team’s college scouting staff was well represented at practices, with 10 members of his scouting staff in attendance. In each of the past two drafts, 93 players who were chosen played in the Senior Bowl. Those 186 players represent 37% of the past two draft classes.
The Bills last year drafted kicker Tyler Bass and cornerback Dane Jackson after they participated in the Senior Bowl, and also signed offensive tackle Trey Adams as a rookie undrafted free agent. Quarterback Josh Allen, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, cornerback Tre’Davious White and left tackle Dion Dawkins are some of the other Bills on the current roster who played in the Senior Bowl.
With that in mind, here are five players to watch through a potential-fit-with-the-Bills lens:
Alabama RB Najee Harris: Whether the Bills should consider a running back in the first round has been a hot topic on social media after the loss to the Chiefs. If they do, Harris figures to be in the running. He carried 229 times for 1,387 yards and an NCAA-best 24 touchdowns in 2020. He also caught 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.
Florida WR Kadarius Toney: He finished with 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020, and also rushed 19 times for 161 yards. He had 2,170 yards from scrimmage in his career and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the nation’s most versatile player. Toney could be a replacement for receiver Isaiah McKenzie – who is a pending free agent – as a matchup weapon for the offense.
Syracuse DB Ifeatu Melifonwu: The Bills could have a need at cornerback, depending on what happens with soon-to-be free agents Josh Norman and Levi Walace. Melifonwu played 29 career games with the Orange, making 19 starts. He finished with 23 passes defensed and three interceptions.
Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz: One of the standouts during the practice week, Meinerz is a 6-foot-3, 320-pounder who can play both guard and center. The Bills have plenty of questions along the offensive line with guard Jon Feliciano and right tackle Daryl Williams also heading toward free agency. Meinerz has shown the step up in competition from Div. III has not been an issue.
North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt: A converted quarterback, Surratt has the type of versatility Bills coach Sean McDermott prefers. He had 91 tackles, 6.0 sacks and one interception in 2020. The Bills could have an opening in their front seven defensively, depending on what happens with linebacker Matt Milano, who will be an unrestricted free agent.