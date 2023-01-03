 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 other on-field medical emergencies in NFL history

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making what looked like a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The 24-year-old defensive back briefly got t…

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field Monday night and was administered CPR before being driven to a hospital. Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended for the night.

Here are some other NFL on-field medical emergencies through the years:

Pittsburgh Steelers player Ryan Shazier was taken off the field after being injured during a December 2017 “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals. It was determined he had a spinal cord injury. Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later.

Bills tight end Kevin Everett was injured after making a tackle on the second-half opening kickoff in Buffalo’s 2007 season-opening game against the Denver Broncos. Everett sustained a spinal cord injury that initially left him partially paralyzed.

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Brown suffered a spinal cord injury in the final game of the 1997 season. He was given CPR on the field. After extensive rehab, he has largely recovered from the injury.

Lions offensive guard Mike Utley was paralyzed during a game against the Los Angeles Rams in November 1991. He created the Mike Utley Foundation, which helps those who have had spinal cord injuries.

Lions receiver Chuck Hughes suffered a heart attack, collapsed on the field and died during an October 1971 game against the Chicago Bears. The Detroit Free Press reports that it's believed Hughes is the only NFL player who died while competing in a game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

