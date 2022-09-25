497 yards of offense results in just 17 points as Bills fail to capitalize on opportunities

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – For the first two games, the touchdowns flowed freely. The Buffalo Bills put up 31 points against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and then 41 points against the Tennessee Titans, the top seed in the AFC last season.

The offense, even with areas for improvement, seemed to score at will. On Sunday, it slowed, and then stopped.

The Bills had a season-high 497 net yards, but they were unable to translate that into points, as they fell 21-19 to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

“We didn't really have much adversity, the first couple of games. So, this is definitely like a character builder, almost,” left guard Rodger Saffold said. “I can't lie and say that I'm not completely frustrated and want to run through a brick wall, even though I'm dying right now, just with what's going on.

“But still proud of these guys, still proud of the way guys fight. ... There's a lot to learn from this game."

The Bills offense was held 17 points. The last time the Bills were held to less than 20 points was Week 13 last season against the Patriots, in a 14-10 loss that went sideways from the wind.

The game was statistically lopsided in nearly every category, but the Bills failed to capitalize.

“When you look at the difference in the game, I think we had almost 500 yards to their 212, roughly,” coach Sean McDermott said. “You should win those games.”

The Bills scored a touchdown on two of their first three drives, and then failed to reach the end zone again. The Bills were 2 for 4 in the red zone, and converted 61.8% on third down.

“Red zone, we weren't very good,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “We've got to find a way to get it in the end zone there. We really beat ourselves tonight.”

They were without center Mitch Morse, and a number of other players on offense were injured during the course of the game, some ruled out, some shuttling in and out. The offensive line eventually ran out of substitutes. Still, based off all the yards the Bills piled up, the inability to score was stark.

They possessed the ball for 40:40. They ran 90 plays on offense to Miami's 39, the largest margin in a loss in the league in 20 years. Throw in some penalties, and Saffold noted they spent even more time in the brutal Florida sun.

“These guys are just fighting in this heat, 93 plays,” Saffold said. “We got some warriors on this team.”

In the third quarter, the Bills went 92 yards in a 20-play drive, but got just three points out of it. They elected to go for a field goal on fourth-and-11, and Tyler Bass was good from 30 yards. Before that, a false start by center Greg Van Roten moved the Bills from first-and-6 to first-and-11. Then, Allen threw incomplete three plays in a row, including what was nearly touchdown to Gabe Davis, who returned after missing the Titans game with an ankle injury.

“I trust Gabe in those situations,” Allen said. “Those are ones we come down with nine out of 10 times. That was the 10th time, I guess. I've got no loss in faith in him and what he's able to do and his capabilities in this game.”

“We had some really, really long drives,” Allen added. “We had a 20-play drive, and a field goal. We've got to find a way to put in the end zone and cap that one off.”

Perhaps more glaring was a later drive when they were unable to punch it in, starting with first-and-2 on the Miami 2-yard line with 2:36 left in the game. From there, they turned it over on downs. An 83-yard, 17-play drive ended with back-to-back incompletions, giving the Dolphins the ball back with the lead and 1:46 to go.

“We got the ball down inside the 1-yard line again and didn't execute there,” McDermott said. “So, just things we can learn and grow from.”

The offense would get one more chance to try to make something happen, and a safety from a botched punt by the Dolphins had the Bills trailing by two.

But after a 12-yard completion to Isaiah McKenzie to move the ball to the Dolphins' 41-yard line, time ran out before the Bills could spike it, robbing Bass of a chance to kick for the win.

“I was trying to get out of bounds. I was also trying to get yards,” McKenzie said. “I knew (Tyler Bass’) range, so I was trying to get out of bounds but also get up the field. I tried to get out of bounds. There was nine seconds left and I was trying to get to the hash, and I kind of got bumped by going to the ref and it just went down from there.

“If I could take it back, I would probably just go up field, get down, put it on the hash myself and live to fight another down.”

Allen’s 42 completions and 63 attempts were both career highs. He threw for 400 yards, as the Bills mainly attacked through the air.

Though they finished with 115 rushing yards, the Bills struggled early to get the run game going. Running back Zack Moss eventually ripped off a 43-yard carry down the right sideline. However, he finished the day with 46 yards on four attempts.

Allen had 47 rushing yards – which led the Bills – on eight carries.

Devin Singletary had 13 yards on nine carries, and running back James Cook and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie combined for nine yards on the remaining two attempts.

Singletary instead finished as the Bills' leading receiver. He had nine catches on 11 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown. The Bills have wanted to get running backs more involved in the pass game, and 11 different players caught a pass, setting a franchise record. But Allen threw his second and final touchdown of the day with 11:59 left to go in the second quarter. The Bills scored just five more points across the nearly 42 minutes left in the game.

There were plenty of factors making it an uncharacteristic game for the Bills offense. Saffold and his teammates were more focused on the end result than parsing any of that nuance.

“Honestly, I feel like it's a bunch of excuses if we even go into that,” Saffold said. “Because to me, we knew who were going up against. We knew we had a short week. Those are all things that are part of the game, are part of the schedule. Don't want to take anything from the Dolphins, they had a good plan. We were able to move the ball to field and just struggled getting into the end zone.”