'3 was with us, and it's a big win': Bills feel Hamlin in emotional victory

In the days leading up to Sunday’s game, Tre’Davious White kept thinking back. He didn’t want to, but the Bills cornerback replayed Monday night over and over and over.

When Sean McDermott could, the coach looked forward. He let himself take a moment to think about what Sunday could finally bring.

The week was different for every member of the Buffalo Bills. But one thing was undeniable in the regular season finale at Highmark Stadium: Damar Hamlin was present.

As the Bills beat the New England Patriots, 35-23 – with Hamlin able to watch and live tweet – there were signs of the safety throughout the emotional victory.

Physically, Hamlin was 425 miles away, still in a hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has been recovering since he went into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday, but it was clear where his heart was.

“Nothing I want more than to be running out that tunnel with my brothers,” Hamlin tweeted as his teammates were heading out for warmups. “God using me in a different way today. Tell someone you love them today.”

For the next few hours, Hamlin was well represented. In fan signs, in T-shirts, in hand gestures. In hats, in jersey patches, in giant banners filled with handwritten messages outside the stadium, and on video boards inside.

The visible and all-encompassing support was needed.

The week was emotionally draining for Bills players. The strain was apparent on White's face as he spoke with reporters.

“Honestly, I don't know how some of us did it,” White said.

As the cornerback talked about how much he missed his friend, it was clear what happened to Hamlin is still traumatic for his teammates.

“To see it all … him getting up, to him falling, to everything – it's just something that I can't unsee,” White said. “Every time I close my eyes, it replays. I try watching TV, and every time the TV go to commercial, it's just the only thing that comes to my mind, just the vision of that. So, it's been a tough week. It's been a tough week for our whole team.”

Throughout the week, the Bills stressed there was no script for this. No playbook for when your teammate goes into cardiac arrest during a game. No guidelines on how to support each other while waiting for updates, on how to shift back to football. As McDermott said Friday, "They're not robots. They're real people."

But if there were any script to be written for how to start a game, Nyheim Hines should handle it. The only thing is, even Hollywood might say it was too good to be true. On the first play for the Bills since Hamlin when down, Hines brought a shaking fanbase to their feet.

First, just minutes before that, Hamlin tweeted “GAMETIME!!!” from the hospital, with a picture of him and his parents ready to watch. All three were in Love for Damar shirts, with Hamlin holding up his signature heart with his hands from his hospital bed.

A moving pregame ceremony recognized the medical personal and athletic training staff that saved Hamlin’s life. The Bills players took the field as a team, racing out of the tunnel with No. 3 flags, and stopping at midfield to wave them.

But no amount of planning could top the electric moment that came next.

On the opening kickoff, Hines returned it 96 yards for a touchdown, as the fans went into pandemonium. For a community so tied to the Bills and that has been through so much, the fans needed this experience with the players.

“You want the truth, it was spiritual, it really was,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Bone chilling. It was special.”

After Hamlin improved over the week, at a certain point, McDermott was able to think some about football. When he did, he envisioned the start of the game.

“To be honest with you … as a head coach, you think about the coin toss, and what you’re gonna do and all that stuff in the days leading up to the game,” McDermott said.

Mitch Morse, Tremaine Edmunds and Taiwan Jones went out for the coin toss. The Patriots won, and the Bills took the field to receiving the opening kick.

“I thought before in the days leading up to the game: ‘Wouldn’t it be special if we could take that opening kickoff?’ ” McDermott said. “And then when it happened, I was just like – respectfully, I wasn’t surprised, just by the way the week’s gone.”

McDermott said he felt God at work, and he saw that too in the way some of his own plans were overridden. Had the Bills won the toss, Hines would have never had that moment.

“Uh, we were going to defer,” McDermott said. “I probably shouldn't say that to you guys.”

Instead, Hines, wearing 3’s on his thigh pads, took off.

“We were all like ... all right, something is scarily weird,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “It’s a strong energy, and this team, it’s just full of love.”

“I can't remember a play that touched me like that, I don't think in my life,” Allen said.

It was three years and three months since the last time the Bills had a kickoff returned for a touchdown. Allen choked up as he recounted that.

Hamlin’s number kept showing up.

“We threw three touchdowns, and we had three interceptions as well,” Allen said. “It's crazy.”

Allen’s three touchdown throws landed in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox, and wide receivers John Brown and Stefon Diggs.

Knox’s came first. The tight end did his signature point to the heavens, and then next held up a 3, then held up a heart and mouthed the words, "I love you."

“I love you too,” Hamlin tweeted at Knox.

Brown’s touchdown, a 42-yard catch after Allen ad-libbed, was Brown’s first catch of the year. The veteran receiver, called up from the practice squad Saturday, gave the ball to Denny Killington, the Bills’ assistant athletic trainer who administered CPR on the field Monday.

Some of the players in the secondary flexed after making plays, another signature Hamlin move. Players held up 3’s.

“We’re just saluting our brother,” Dawkins said. “It just came to a moment in the game where we said, ‘We did this.’ Then we gave him a salute. That’s what that 3 was – a salute to our brother that we knew was watching every play of this game. Just bringing that connection through his TV screen to this stadium.”

The connection has come through different forms of technology all week. Hamlin FaceTimed the team Friday morning, once he was finally able to speak.

White said Hamlin texted teammates at 2:31 a.m. on Saturday.

“For him to text us and (what) he said was, ‘I'm thinking about y'all, I'm sorry that I did that to y'all,’” White said. “For him to check on us when he's the person that's going through what he's going through, man – that just shows what type of person he is, for him to check on us … And hopefully we can just get him back. I just want to hug ... him.”

McDermott said Hamlin’s apology was a testament to his tendency to put other’s first, but was misplaced in this case.

“Damar should not in no way, shape or form feel bad or apologize,” McDermott said adamantly.

Hamlin remotely joined the team in the locker room after the win.

“We just broke it down,” Allen said. “He was FaceTiming with us. He broke us down actually, his voice, so that was cool, too.”

In doing so, Hamlin went back to a usual refrain: “He said, ‘Love y’all boys,’” Allen said. “'Bills on three, Bills on me. 1-2-3, Bills.’”

Hamlin and Bills athletic training staff were getting game balls, Allen said.

“We’re just thankful to have him,” cornerback Taron Johnson said. “Dane (Jackson) talked to him on FaceTime after the win, and he’s smiling, happy, moving, talking, so it’s just lovely to see. I’m just happy to see he’s moving forward.”

“Definitely very emotional, but tears are for healing,” Edmunds said. “A lot of guys got stronger. He got stronger.”

By the time the game ended, there was a clear answer to the question Hamlin scrawled to doctors: Did we win?

Ending the Patriots' season on Sunday was a bonus. That Hamlin is still here was the biggest win for the Bills by far.

“I usually sugarcoat it and I say, ‘Oh, it’s just another win.’ But this one was extremely special,” Dawkins said. “It was extremely special coming into it. We understood that we had to just get the job done. And we’re blessed. Three was with us, and it’s a huge win.”