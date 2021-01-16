3 matchups to watch: Ravens at Bills in AFC Divisional Playoff

Three matchups to watch when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game:
Brian Daboll vs. Don “Wink” Martindale. Two big-name coordinators go head-to-head. Martindale blitzes at the highest rate in the NFL (41%, according to ESPN). The Ravens will have a fast defensive back blitzing in a five-man rush drop defensive linemen drop back into coverage. It’s a fire zone, often overloading one side of the line, and it’s on Josh Allen to recognize an unblocked edge rusher. It requires the Ravens’ linebackers and safeties to adjust on the fly. The Ravens play dime (six DBs) a lot. They’ll play three men deep, three underneath (one fewer than normal for Cover 3) and have five rush. There will be mismatches to exploit underneath. Martindale lives with the mismatches because he figures the pressure will force Allen to unload quickly and not hit the ideal matchup. There will be plays to be made downfield, especially if Allen escapes the pocket pressure. Last year, Allen missed those deep shots. He needs to hit a couple this time.
Marlon Humphrey vs. Cole Beasley. Humphrey was taken 11 picks before Tre White in the 2017 draft. He has ideal size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and 4.37 speed. He’s competitive and violent vs. the run. He’s great in press coverage. He’s physical with receivers, and he rakes the ball out, with a league-high eight forced fumbles this year. The one thing he didn’t do coming out of Alabama was show ball skills with his back to the play. He doesn’t locate it well down the sideline. So the Ravens don’t ask him to do it. He’ll play in the slot all game. This is a matchup of two elite players at their positions. Maybe the Bills can get Beasley going downfield vs. a big blitz to get Humphrey’s back to the ball. Humphrey has eight penalties this year, seven of them pass interference. Humphrey had a PI penalty on Beasley in last year’s game.
Bills defensive ends vs. Ravens tackles. Mario Addison probably can beat left tackle Orlando Brown with speed rushes to the outside. Ditto for Jerry Hughes against Tyre Phillips. That’s probably not going to help the Bills’ defense because they will be unlikely to bring Lamar Jackson to the ground. The key for the Bills’ defense is to keep Jackson in the pocket. Make him beat you with his arm. If he does, so be it. If Addison and Hughes end the game with no sacks, that doesn’t mean they played poorly. Let the occasional blitz try to get home up the middle. The defensive ends are going to have to play it safe on all the zone-read run plays and sit on the edge. That means the Ravens are going to gain yards up the middle. Better to take your chances trying to tackle J.K. Dobbins than trying to catch Jackson screaming around end.