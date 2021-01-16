3 matchups to watch: Ravens at Bills in AFC Divisional Playoff

Bills defensive ends vs. Ravens tackles. Mario Addison probably can beat left tackle Orlando Brown with speed rushes to the outside. Ditto for Jerry Hughes against Tyre Phillips. That’s probably not going to help the Bills’ defense because they will be unlikely to bring Lamar Jackson to the ground. The key for the Bills’ defense is to keep Jackson in the pocket. Make him beat you with his arm. If he does, so be it. If Addison and Hughes end the game with no sacks, that doesn’t mean they played poorly. Let the occasional blitz try to get home up the middle. The defensive ends are going to have to play it safe on all the zone-read run plays and sit on the edge. That means the Ravens are going to gain yards up the middle. Better to take your chances trying to tackle J.K. Dobbins than trying to catch Jackson screaming around end.