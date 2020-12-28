3 matchups to watch: Bills at Patriots on Monday Night Football

Three matchups to watch when the Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots on Monday night.

Bill Belichick vs. Josh Allen. In the first meeting in Week 8, Belichick’s defense sat back and essentially begged the Bills to run the ball. "Here: Take our rushing yards," the Pats offered. Rather than try to throw into the teeth of a dime defense (which the Pats played almost the entire game), the Bills complied. They ran 38 times for a season-high 190 yards. Allen, averaging 36.5 passes a game, threw just 18. In the process, the Patriots succeeded in shortening the game. They got one interception, which stymied a Bills scoring chance. And they kept themselves close, hoping to steal it in the end. It almost worked. The Bills’ needed a fumble recovery with 31 seconds left to avoid overtime (or a defeat). Running on the Pats was the right thing to do. Chances are, Belichick will try to limit Allen’s two favorite weapons. That means play a safety over the top of Stefon Diggs and devote a lot of bracket coverage to Cole Beasley. The run game should be available in chunks again for the Bills.