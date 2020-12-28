3 matchups to watch: Bills at Patriots on Monday Night Football

Three matchups to watch when the Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots on Monday night.
Bill Belichick vs. Josh Allen. In the first meeting in Week 8, Belichick’s defense sat back and essentially begged the Bills to run the ball. "Here: Take our rushing yards," the Pats offered. Rather than try to throw into the teeth of a dime defense (which the Pats played almost the entire game), the Bills complied. They ran 38 times for a season-high 190 yards. Allen, averaging 36.5 passes a game, threw just 18. In the process, the Patriots succeeded in shortening the game. They got one interception, which stymied a Bills scoring chance. And they kept themselves close, hoping to steal it in the end. It almost worked. The Bills’ needed a fumble recovery with 31 seconds left to avoid overtime (or a defeat). Running on the Pats was the right thing to do. Chances are, Belichick will try to limit Allen’s two favorite weapons. That means play a safety over the top of Stefon Diggs and devote a lot of bracket coverage to Cole Beasley. The run game should be available in chunks again for the Bills.
Patriots two-back set vs. Bills defense. New England uses two running backs (21 personnel) on 38% of its plays, the most of any team in the NFL, according to Sharp Football. The fullback is 255-pound Jakob Johnson. The Pats are averaging 4.9 yards a carry out of 21 personnel. New England ranks second in how much it runs the ball in the NFL (52%). On first down in the first three quarters, they run it 62% of the time. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier opted to use the base, 4-3 front vs. the Pats’ 21 group. Matt Milano missed the game. That meant Andre Smith was on the field. The Pats ran 14 times for 93 yards (a 6.6-yard average) against the Bills’ 4-3 front, according to Buffalo News charting. Milano is back now. New England isn’t throwing great out of its power formation. Its passer rating is only 73.1 out of 21 personnel, per Sharp Football. But the Bills need to contain the running out of the two-back set better than last time.
Bills defensive ends vs. young Pats tackles. New England is playing two rookie sixth-round draft picks at tackle. Justin Herron is on the left, Michael Onwenu is on the right. Onwenu has started the entire season because Marcus Cannon opted out of the season. Herron has started four games, including last week at Miami. If Isaiah Wynn stays on injured reserve, Herron likely will get the start again. He allowed a sack to Miami. He’s not a people mover or a great athlete, but he’s capable in pass protection. His future is at guard or as a backup. The Bills’ defensive ends need to be physical with him. Onwenu, 6-foot-3 and 350, played guard at Michigan, and that was considered his NFL role. Speed and agility are not his strengths.