25 to Watch: Rocco Randazzo, Lewiston-Porter golf

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Rocco Randazzo

School: Lewiston-Porter

Sport: Golf

Need to know: He won the Section VI boys golf championship with a score of 118 over 27 holes in challenging weather conditions at the Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga.

Proving he’s one of the best golfers in Section VI advanced Randazzo to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state tournament, in which he finished ninth overall with a score of 148 for 36 holes at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.

After an opening round of 71, Randazzo was within three strokes of the lead at one point in the final round and finished with a 77.

By finishing in the top 20, he was named to the all-state team.

Randazzo also won the Niagara Frontier League championship during his junior year, and his winning ways competed during the summer.

Since June, he’s competed in six events on the WNYPGA Junior Tour, winning at the Stafford Country Club and Ridgemont Country Club and placing at least second in all events except one, which was a fifth-place finish at Bartlett Country Club.

In July, he won the Buffalo District Golf Association Junior stroke play championship with consecutive 74s for a 4 over-par 148 at Lockport Town and Country Club. He also played in the Porter Cup at his home course, Niagara Falls CC.

In early August, he was second in the WNYPGA Junior Tour Championship at Stafford.