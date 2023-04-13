Emma Rittling, age 12, would do anything for her younger sister, Sophie, who has battled epilepsy since she was 10 months old.

Sophie, 10, has uncontrollable seizures and has often been hospitalized. She has physical and mental delays, including speech.

So Emma had an idea. Her family loves the Bills; her sister loves quarterback Josh Allen. So why not invite Allen to attend her sister's Josh Allen-themed birthday party? She wrote Allen a letter in late February, beginning with "Dear Josh Allen."

"I know that you are very busy and can't attend every party that you are invited to, but I had to try," Emma wrote in her two-page letter to Allen. "Sophie means the world to me and I would do anything for her. At least, I wanted you to know how much of a difference you make."

Crying BIG TIME. Why @JoshAllenQB is a game changer for #Bills fans.This letter was written to Josh from 12 year old Emma, inviting our QB to her younger sister's birthday party. You see, Sophie has many medical challenges, starting as a baby, due to life-threatening epilepsy. pic.twitter.com/A9o4R6HSo8 — Kate Glaser (@KateGIaser) April 13, 2023

Emma wrote that her family cheers on the Bills and that is among the things that brings them joy. A post by Kate Glaser, the founder of Hope Rises, includes photos of the family together in Bills gear.

"When my sister was younger, she liked the Bills, but never really wanted to watch the whole game. But then you joined the team," Emma wrote. "Sophie loves to watch you play. She cheers for you each and every game."

Emma emphasized all of Sophie's great traits but said others aren't able to look beyond her medical issues.

"I don't love the way that other people look and treat her differently," she wrote. "It hurts my heart because most people don't understand."

Glaser tweeted that Sophie and her family will attend a game in a suite this season.