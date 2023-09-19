Twelve former Buffalo Bills players are among the 173 players listed as modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
The list consists of 94 offensive players, 62 defensive players and 17 special teams players. The list of nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.
Here are the Bills on the list:
- Doug Flutie, QB
- Larry Centers, FB
- Ruben Brown, OL
- Ted Washington, DT
- Pat Williams, DL
- Cornelius Bennett, LB
- London Fletcher, LB
- Bryce Paup, LB
- Takeo Spikes, LB
- Troy Vincent, DB
- Antoine Winfield, DB
- Brian Moorman, P