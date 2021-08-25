 Skip to main content
12 Bills players miss practice with injuries
  • Updated
Buffalo Bills training camp: Day 7 (copy)

Bills receiver/kick returner Isaiah McKenzie, shown earlier in training camp, has a shoulder injury. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Bills practiced Wednesday, and a lengthy list of players sat out while dealing with injuries:

Antonio Williams (neck)

Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)

Marquez Stevenson (foot)

Tommy Sweeney (foot)

Spencer Brown (knee)

Trevon Hester (back)

Harrison Phillips (knee)

Dane Jackson (stinger)

Jaquan Johnson (knee)

Taron Johnson (hand)

Levi Wallace (hip)

Reid Ferguson (back)

Four other players missed practice because they are on the league's Reserve/Covid-19 list after close contact with a staff member who tested positive: wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei.

Linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein returned after being sent home Tuesday as a precaution, but were not deemed close contacts. 

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs took part in team drills. 

McKenzie, who was injured in a collision with safety Jordan Poyer on Tuesday, was on the field with a sling on his left arm and did some conditioning work. 

