10 observations: Would-be fumble escapes becoming next 'Homerun Throwback' for Bills fans

Here’s a thought exercise for you: What would social media had looked like if the Indianapolis Colts completed their Hail Mary attempt Saturday?
Fortunately for the Buffalo Bills and their fans, it never came to that, but the home team had to survive that scary final play when most of the 6,772 fans in attendance at Bills Stadium had not even considered it a possibility. Four plays before Philip Rivers’ final pass was knocked out of the air by Bills safety Micah Hyde to secure a 27-24 win, the Colts’ quarterback extended the game with a 17-yard completion to Zach Pascal on fourth-and-10.
Pascal tumbled to the ground after making the catch, and appeared to get up before he was contacted by Bills safety Jordan Poyer. As linebacker Matt Milano converged on the play, Poyer ripped the ball away from Pascal, with cornerback Tre’Davious White jumping on the would-be fumble.
Officials, however, ruled that Pascal was down by contact, which meant Indianapolis maintained possession at the Buffalo 46-yard line. Given that the play happened with less than 2 minutes on the clock, the Bills were not permitted to throw a challenge flag.
The Colts hustled to the line to try and get another play off, but Bills coach Sean McDermott attempted to use a timeout.
"We were trying to calm the waters," McDermott said after the game. "At a minimum, we wanted to take a timeout so we could reset the defense and give them time upstairs to take a look."
Although the Colts snapped the ball, the officials blew the whistle and said the review was initiated by the replay official. The Bills were not charged with a timeout, but the ruling did not go in their favor.
“There was no clear and obvious visual evidence to overturn the ruling, so it stands,” the league's officiating department posted on its official Twitter account after the game, with a replay of the play in question.
“I think so, personally,” Milano said after the game when asked if it was a fumble. “It looked like his knee was clearly off the ground and Poyer hadn't touched him yet. I don't know, I mean, it is what it is. We've just got to continue to go out there and play.”
Poyer said after the game he never really got a good explanation from officials about why the play was not ruled a fumble and recovery for the Bills.
On the CBS broadcast, rules analyst Gene Steratore said that’s what he thought the call should have been.
"Zach Pascal goes down on his own and he’s not giving himself up, so now he gets up off of the ground and is not touched down by contact in my opinion with any body part that would have put him down there," Steratore said. "Then, as he is being tackled, to me, the ball comes loose prior to him or a body part hitting the ground, which means he would be down by contact. I believe this is a fumble."
Officials didn’t, but ultimately, it didn’t matter.
2. The Bills came into Saturday’s game fully loaded at wide receiver. Both Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) were active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Diggs finished with six catches for 128 yards – becoming the team’s first 100-yard receiver in a postseason game since Eric Moulds went off for 240 yards at Miami on Jan. 2, 1999.
There was little doubt Diggs would be able to play – he said during the week he was good to go – but there was more of a question about Beasley, who was hurt in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and missed last week's game against Miami.
“I look at myself as one of the leaders on this team, but silently Cole’s one of those,” Diggs said. “Cole’s one of those guys that step up at any given time. He’s been making plays all season and he’s been a guy that’s been vocal with us as far as being an older guy. He’s one of the older guys in the room, so as far as, like, expressing himself and letting us know we can take it one play at a time. … We just kind of take that same approach. He’s one of those guys that leads by example. Even if he was battling injuries, we’re all battling injuries, it’s the end of the season. … He made a lot of plays that people, you know, might be brushed over or looked over. But I don’t miss it. He plays a huge part on this team.”
Beasley finished with a team-leading seven catches for 57 yards. He said afterward that there was no doubt he was going to play and that he was “good enough” when asked how he felt.
Support Local Journalism
He took a hard spill in the fourth quarter, crashing into McDermott on the sideline. The Bills pulled Beasley from the huddle and sat him out for a play, but the receiver came right back in the game and made a 16-yard catch on the next play.
“I didn't even notice that I hit him,” Beasley said of McDermott. “I was kind of upset about my route on that one.”
Beasley could only watch at the end of the game as the Bills’ defense was forced to close out the win. Like everyone else, his heart was beating out of his chest at the time.
“We're into the game just as much as they (the fans) are,” he said. “We want it bad, too. We invest so much into this stuff, man. These up-and-down games like this are emotional roller coasters for us. It's really hard to come down from. It'll be hard to sleep tonight. Hopefully we can get some rest.”
With Diggs and Beasley active, the Bills made wide receiver Duke Williams inactive. He was called up from the practice squad Saturday as insurance.
3. Zack Moss left the game with an injury. The Bills’ rookie running back was carted off the field with 14:17 remaining in the fourth quarter after he suffered an ankle injury. Moss was hit by Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie and linebacker Darius Leonard and immediately stayed down as teammates called for athletic trainers to come out. He was announced as doubtful to return, which he never did, finishing with 21 rushing yards on seven carries and another 26 receiving yards on four catches.
The Bills did not provide an injury update after the game, but quarterback Josh Allen said “we’re praying for him. It’s tough to see one of your brothers go down.”
According to a report from NFL Network after the game, Moss is expected to miss time and there is a fear he could miss the remainder of the postseason, depending how far the Bills advance.
4. The Bills’ second touchdown set a record. According to Pro Football Reference – an invaluable resource for football fans and journalists alike – the Bills’ 10-play, 96-yard touchdown drive late in the second quarter became just the seventh of its kind since 2001. It is, however, the only one of them to take less than 2 minutes, as the Bills completed it in 1:32, capped by a 5-yard touchdown run from Allen.
The drive was the Bills’ longest in postseason history.
5. Getting to Philip proved to be a challenge. Despite having the mobility of a goal post, Rivers was not sacked in the game.
“He's a true pro,” linebacker Matt Milano said. “Like, when you think of a pro quarterback, that's him right there. He was facilitating the whole offense. Every snap, he was making checks, he was calling stuff out, checking routes and stuff. They did a good job. Their offensive line was fantastic today. We had some pressure on him. Got there a little bit, never got a sack, but had some hurries on him. Yeah, he's a hell of a player.”
Rivers became the eighth quarterback in NFL history to lose a playoff game when throwing for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He had entered the game
6. The play clock was a big topic on social media. Fans watching at home felt that the clock hit zero before the ball was snapped on at least a few occasions. One of those benefitted the Bills, as it appeared time ran out at or a split-second before Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay jumped offside on a fourth-and-3 play that gave the Bills a free first down. Three plays later, the Bills jumped ahead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Allen.
The play clock also appeared to expire before Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran in for a touchdown from 1 yard out earlier in the second quarter.
The Colts were penalized once for a delay of game.
7. Josh Norman and Levi Wallace split duties. The Bills continued to use a rotation at No. 2 cornerback opposite White, with Wallace and Norman each seeing time. Norman, however, appeared to get the bulk – if not all – of the playing time in the second half.
8. Dion Dawkins gave fans a scare. The Bills’ left tackle jogged to the locker room with 1:49 left in the first quarter. Dawkins, though, emerged a short time later and did not miss a play, so whatever business he had to attend to did not appear related to any injury.
9. Frank Reich made a questionable call. The Colts came into the game having attempted 26 fourth downs in the regular season, tied for sixth most in the NFL. Reich, though, passed up a chance to go for it on fourth and 5 from the Bills’ 42-yard line with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter, trailing 7-3. With a surrender index of 26.77, the punt ranked at the 99.3rd percentile of “cowardly” punts of the 2020 season, and the 98th percentile of all punts since 2009. The surrender index was created by SB Nation’s Jon Bois. It’s a formula that inputs all game information regarding a punt (field position, distance needed for a first down, score and time remaining) and gives specific weights to it, resulting in values that could be less than 1 or more than 100. The higher the final value, the more cowardly the punt was.
10. The Bills’ remaining inactives were all healthy. They included defensive end Trent Murphy, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, tight end Tyler Kroft, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, running back T.J. Yeldon and rookie quarterback Jake Fromm.