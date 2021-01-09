10 observations: Would-be fumble escapes becoming next 'Homerun Throwback' for Bills fans

There was little doubt Diggs would be able to play – he said during the week he was good to go – but there was more of a question about Beasley, who was hurt in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and missed last week's game against Miami.

“I look at myself as one of the leaders on this team, but silently Cole’s one of those,” Diggs said. “Cole’s one of those guys that step up at any given time. He’s been making plays all season and he’s been a guy that’s been vocal with us as far as being an older guy. He’s one of the older guys in the room, so as far as, like, expressing himself and letting us know we can take it one play at a time. … We just kind of take that same approach. He’s one of those guys that leads by example. Even if he was battling injuries, we’re all battling injuries, it’s the end of the season. … He made a lot of plays that people, you know, might be brushed over or looked over. But I don’t miss it. He plays a huge part on this team.”