10 observations: Taron Johnson's electrifying pick-six sends Bills to AFC championship game

Murphy, who has the fifth-highest salary-cap hit on the team, has drawn praise from the coaching staff for how he’s handled being inactive on a weekly basis.

“It’s extremely difficult when you’ve got some skins on the wall and you’ve had success in our league, but Trent has been terrific throughout this whole process,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said last month. “He knows how this business works. He knows that in a snap of a finger he could … be having to go out and help us win games. So, he’s staying on the ready, preparing like he always has, like a pro. But his attitude has always been great.”

Murphy finished with one tackle, which went for a 4-yard loss.

4. Stefon Diggs had another monster game. The Bills’ No. 1 receiver finished with eight catches for 106 yards and one touchdown. In doing so, he joined James Lofton as the only Bills to ever have back-to-back 100-yard receiving games in the same postseason. Diggs also became the first Bills player to have touchdown catches in back-to-back games since Thurman Thomas did it in 1996, and is the first player in the NFL to have at least 100 yards and a touchdown in two consecutive playoff games since Demaryius Thomas did it in 2014. Allen had 206 yards passing, with 106 going to Diggs.