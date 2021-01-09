10 observations: Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley contribute in a big way to Bills' win

5. Getting to Philip Rivers proved to be a challenge. Despite having the mobility of a goal post, Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers was not sacked in the game.

6. The play clock was a big topic on social media. Fans watching at home felt that the clock hit zero before the ball was snapped on at least a few occasions. One of those benefitted the Bills, as it appeared the play clock ran out at or right before the Colts jumped offside on a fourth-and-3 play that gave the Bills a free first down. The play clock also appeared to expire before Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran in for a touchdown from 1 yard out.

7. Josh Norman and Levi Wallace split duties. The Bills continued to use a rotation at No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White, with Wallace and Norman each seeing time. Norman, however, appeared to get the bulk – if not all – of the playing time in the second half.

8. Dion Dawkins gave fans a scare. The Bills’ left tackle jogged to the locker room with 1:49 left in the first quarter. Dawkins, though, emerged a short time later and did not miss a play, so whatever business he had to attend to did not appear related to any injury.