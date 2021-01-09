10 observations: Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley contribute in a big way to Bills' win

The Buffalo Bills came into Saturday’s playoff game fully loaded at wide receiver.
Both Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) were active for the team's wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium – and each of them made their presence felt in a 27-24 win – Buffalo's first in the postseason since Dec. 30, 1995.
Diggs made the play of the game, blowing past Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie for a 35-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter on a perfectly placed throw from quarterback Josh Allen. That made the score 24-10 with 14:10 remaining.
Diggs finished with six catches for 128 yards – becoming the team’s first 100-yard receiver in a postseason game since Eric Moulds went off for 240 yards at Miami on Jan. 2, 1999.
There was little doubt Diggs would be able to play – he said during the week he was good to go – but there was more of a question about Beasley, who was hurt in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and missed last week's game against Miami.
Beasley, though, looked like himself in finishing with seven catches for 57 yards. He took a hard spill in the fourth quarter, crashing into coach Sean McDermott on the sideline. The Bills pulled Beasley from the huddle and sat him out for a play, but the receiver came right back in the game and made a 16-yard catch on the next play.
With Diggs and Beasley active, the Bills made wide receiver Duke Williams inactive. He was called up from the practice squad Saturday as insurance.
2. Tyler Bass was money. The Bills’ rookie kicker drilled a 54-yard field goal with 8:08 remaining to give the Bills a 27-16 lead at the time. The kick was the longest by a rookie in postseason NFL history and tied the franchise postseason record set by Steve Christie in 1993 against Dallas in the Super Bowl. Bass has not missed a field goal since Week 9 of the regular season.
3. Zack Moss left the game with an injury. The Bills’ rookie running back was carted off the field with 14:17 remaining in the fourth quarter when he suffered an ankle injury. Moss was hit by Carrie and Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and immediately stayed down as teammates called for trainers to come out. He was announced as doubtful to return, which he never did, finishing with 21 rushing yards on seven carries and another 26 receiving yards on four catches.
4. The Bills’ second touchdown set a record. According to Pro Football Reference – an invaluable resource for football fans and journalists alike – the Bills’ 10-play, 96-yard touchdown drive late in the second quarter became just the seventh of its kind since 2001. It is, however, the only one of them to take less than 2 minutes, as the Bills completed it in 1:32, capped by a 5-yard touchdown run from Allen.
5. Getting to Philip Rivers proved to be a challenge. Despite having the mobility of a goal post, Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers was not sacked in the game.
6. The play clock was a big topic on social media. Fans watching at home felt that the clock hit zero before the ball was snapped on at least a few occasions. One of those benefitted the Bills, as it appeared the play clock ran out at or right before the Colts jumped offside on a fourth-and-3 play that gave the Bills a free first down. The play clock also appeared to expire before Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran in for a touchdown from 1 yard out.
7. Josh Norman and Levi Wallace split duties. The Bills continued to use a rotation at No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White, with Wallace and Norman each seeing time. Norman, however, appeared to get the bulk – if not all – of the playing time in the second half.
8. Dion Dawkins gave fans a scare. The Bills’ left tackle jogged to the locker room with 1:49 left in the first quarter. Dawkins, though, emerged a short time later and did not miss a play, so whatever business he had to attend to did not appear related to any injury.
9. Frank Reich made a questionable call. The Colts came into the game having attempted 26 fourth downs in the regular season, tied for sixth most in the NFL. Reich, though, passed up a chance to go for it on fourth and 5 from the Bills’ 42-yard line with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter, trailing 7-3. With a surrender index of 26.77, the punt ranked at the 99.3rd percentile of “cowardly” punts of the 2020 season, and the 98th percentile of all punts since 2009. The surrender index was created by SB Nation’s Jon Bois. It’s a formula that inputs all game information regarding a punt (field position, distance needed for a first down, score and time remaining) and gives specific weights to it, resulting in values that could be less than 1 or more than 100. The higher the final value, the more cowardly the punt was.