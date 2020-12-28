10 observations: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs make it look laughably easy in rout of Patriots

Diggs did that plenty Monday night, and let the Patriots know about it each time. The ESPN broadcast caught him jawing with Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson early in the game.

"He was saying don’t play with me, the no-fly zone, and I don’t like that very much," Diggs said. "I was like ‘relax.’ I'm not gonna say what I said, but after that, early on me and Josh were trying to get on the same page, you know how it is, the flow of the game. They were taking some stuff away, they were sitting on a lot of stuff, so it was an open line of communication between me and Josh and coach (Brian) Daboll, letting them know what I’m seeing. And you know Josh, he can scramble around, make every throw and we slowly got on the same page and just took what they gave us and some plays started to pop and we started rolling."

Diggs continues to build his case as having the finest single season of any receiver in team history. A week after setting the franchise record for most catches in a season, Diggs became the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards in a single season.

Diggs set the record in grand fashion, with a 50-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He now has 120 catches for 1,459 receiving yards – both totals that lead the NFL. No Bills receiver has ever finished a season leading the NFL in either of those categories.