10 Observations: Josh Allen nowhere near MVP form in Bills' opening loss

6. The rotation continued at right guard. The Bills stuck with their plan from the summer of using both Cody Ford and Ike Boettger at right guard. Ford, the third-year pro who was drafted in the second round in 2019, got the start and played the first two series, before being replaced by Boettger for the third offensive series. The rotation then continued for the rest of the game.

7. Zack Moss was a surprise inactive. Moss, the second-year running back, was a healthy inactive against the Steelers, with the Bills going with Devin Singletary, Matt Breida and Taiwan Jones at running back.

Moss had surgery on his left ankle in January after being hurt in the team’s playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. He also suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that kept him out for a brief amount of time. Moss worked out on the field early Sunday – an indication he would not play.

8. Boogie Basham’s debut will have to wait. The Bills’ second-round draft pick was a healthy inactive against the Steelers. That’s not a huge surprise, as Basham has been with the second- or third-team defense throughout training camp and the preseason. Last year, the Bills also made A.J. Epenesa, their second-round draft pick in 2020, inactive for the season opener.