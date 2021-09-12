10 Observations: Josh Allen nowhere near MVP form in Bills' opening loss

Josh Allen’s MVP candidacy is off to a slow start.
The Buffalo Bills’ franchise quarterback didn’t exactly look the part during Sunday’s season opener at Highmark Stadium. Allen was off target basically all afternoon, as the Bills’ high-powered offense from a year ago never showed up in a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The trouble started early. The Bills’ quarterback had veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders wide open deep in the first quarter, but overthrew him by at least a couple of yards. Allen and Sanders struggled to get on all the same page, connecting for just three catches on seven targets.
“Missing Emmanuel on the deep throw is one I want back,” Allen said, noting the Bills have to take advantage when the Steelers provide opprtunities.
Allen’s accuracy, much dissected during his first two years in the league, took a huge step forward in his third season, as he completed nearly 70% of his passes. It was not good enough Sunday, however, as he finished 30 of 51 for 270 yards and one touchdown. His completion percentage of 58.8 was his lowest in the regular season since he completed 55.8% in a Week 13 victory against the Steelers last season. His passer rating of 79.7 was his lowest in the regular season that same game (77.5).
Allen’s inaccuracy was a consistent problem – the most egregious example might have come in the second quarter, when he fired the ball into feet of receiver Cole Beasley on a third-and-short play, leading to a Buffalo punt.
To be fair, it wasn’t all on Allen. His offensive line was consistently mauled by Pittsburgh’s pass rush. He fumbled twice, losing one. The Bills, though, paid Allen a contract that could be worth more than $250 million this offseason to lift his team on days when nothing else was going right around him.
On Sunday, he was unable to do that.
The game's result had more to do with the Bills’ shortcomings on offense and questionable play-calling than anything Pittsburgh did.
2. Special teams dropped the ball. Well, more accurately, they had it blocked. The play of the game came in the fourth quarter, when Bills punter Matt Haack’s attempted punt was blocked by the Steelers’ Miles Killebrew. Pittsburgh’s Ulysees Gilbert III picked up the loose ball and returned it 9 yards for an easy touchdown. Killebrew appeared to be unblocked on the play – a major mistake by Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell’s unit.
3. Levi Wallace had a tough series. The veteran cornerback earned the starting job after beating Dane Jackson in a training camp competition. Wallace had mostly a quiet game … until the fourth quarter. He was called for a big pass-interference penalty after not getting his head around in coverage against Steelers receiver Chase Claypool. The penalty went for 26 yards and moved the Steelers to the Buffalo 23-yard line. Two plays later, Wallace was in coverage when Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson made a terrific touchdown catch, which gave Pittsburgh the lead. Wallace’s coverage was good, but Johnson’s catch was much better.
4. Isaiah McKenzie made a splash early. McKenzie, who has taken over for Andre Roberts as the starting kick and punt returner, took the opening kickoff 75 yards, as Highmark Stadium shook in excitement from the roars of the sold-out crowd. McKenzie’s return set up the offense with excellent field position at the Pittsburgh 24-yard line, but the offense couldn’t do anything with it, settling for a 37-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.
On McKenzie’s first punt return, he made a fair catch, but then immediately came off the field and headed to the trainer’s tent on the sideline. A short time later, he went to the locker room and the Bills announced he was questionable to return with a shoulder injury. McKenzie was able to return.
He had a mostly quiet game thereafter, although there was one example of an area in which he’ll need to improve. Instead of running up to make a fair catch of a Pittsburgh punt, he let it bounce, costing the Bills about 10 yards of field position. That was an area in which Roberts consistently made the right decision.
5. Tre White’s would-be interception got wiped out. The Bills’ No. 1 cornerback intercepted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half, but the play was wiped out because White was called for holding Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson. The call was questionable at best.
6. The rotation continued at right guard. The Bills stuck with their plan from the summer of using both Cody Ford and Ike Boettger at right guard. Ford, the third-year pro who was drafted in the second round in 2019, got the start and played the first two series, before being replaced by Boettger for the third offensive series. The rotation then continued for the rest of the game.
7. Zack Moss was a surprise inactive. Moss, the second-year running back, was a healthy inactive against the Steelers, with the Bills going with Devin Singletary, Matt Breida and Taiwan Jones at running back.
Moss had surgery on his left ankle in January after being hurt in the team’s playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. He also suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that kept him out for a brief amount of time. Moss worked out on the field early Sunday – an indication he would not play.
Frustration boiled among those following the game on Twitter, venting about offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's fourth-down call and displaying shock that reality did not meet expectation.
8. Boogie Basham’s debut will have to wait. The Bills’ second-round draft pick was a healthy inactive against the Steelers. That’s not a huge surprise, as Basham has been with the second- or third-team defense throughout training camp and the preseason. Last year, the Bills also made A.J. Epenesa, their second-round draft pick in 2020, inactive for the season opener.
The Bills’ other inactives were rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and linebacker Andre Smith. Because the Bills did not call any players up from the practice squad and dressed eight offensive linemen, they were able to dress 48 players for the game.
9. Star Lotulelei was the Bills’ lone injured player. The veteran defensive tackle was ruled out of game Friday because of a calf injury suffered in the preseason finale against Green Bay. Lotulelei did not participate in practice in the week leading up to the game.
With Lotulelei out, the Bills started defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Vernon Butler Jr. Harrison Phillips and Justin Zimmer also took part in the rotation.
10. Before the game, Brandon Beane did some roster management. According to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bills converted $5.2 million of Poyer’s 2021 base salary into a roster bonus, which creates $2.6 million in cap space for this season. According to contracts website spotrac.com, the Bills have $3.36 million in available cap space, which ranks 24th in the NFL.