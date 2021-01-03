10 observations: Isaiah McKenzie sparks scoring explosion in rout of Dolphins

Isaiah McKenzie had a field day against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills’ gadget receiver exploded for 65 yards on six catches, two of which went for touchdowns, in the Bills’ 56-26 win at Bills Stadium. McKenzie wasn’t finished, though, as he also returned a punt 84 yards for another score in the win – Buffalo’s first punt return for a touchdown since Marcus Thigpen against Green Bay on Dec. 14, 2014.
In doing so, he became the first player in the NFL to have at least two receiving touchdowns and a punt return for a touchdown since Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill on Sept. 9, 2018, against the Chargers.
McKenzie became just the sixth player in team history to score on offense and special teams in the same game, joining Max Anderson, OJ Simpson, Greg Jones, Robb Riddick and CJ Spiller.
McKenzie, who came to the Bills early in the 2018 season off waivers from the Denver Broncos, set a personal high for receiving yards in a game.
2. The Bills played it safe with a few key veterans. Cornerback Tre'Davious White and defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison were healthy inactives – a move seemingly designed to give them added rest ahead of next week's wild-card playoff game.
In Hughes’ case, being inactive ended a streak of 146 consecutive games played for the veteran defensive end. Hughes had not missed a game since coming to the Bills in 2013. His streak was second longest in the NFL among defensive ends, behind only New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan, who has played 159 consecutive games. Hughes had also started 66 straight games, behind only Jordan’s 144.
By sitting Hughes and Addison, the Bills activated veteran Trent Murphy for the first time since Week 10.
3. Tyler Kroft’s frustrating season continued. The Bills’ tight end was placed on the league’s reserve/Covid-19 list Saturday. It’s his second time being placed on the list this season – he also missed the Week 10 game at Arizona after being deemed a high-risk close contact of cornerback Josh Norman. Kroft’s wife, Lexi, questioned the decision to place her husband on the Covid-19 list.
“Hey NFL, this now the 2nd time we’ve been put on the Covid list and don’t have Covid,” she tweeted. “After being pulled out of a game for giving a 5-minute ride to a teammate (with masks on), we’ve been beyond vigilant to protect ourselves and newborn daughter.
Support Local Journalism
“Before getting ruled out and releasing a false positive test to the world, can we actually review the now 5 negative tests (including PCR) that immediately followed before this decision was made? Missing 2 games for something we don’t have is beyond ridiculous.”
4. Jordan Poyer missed out on a big bonus. The Bills’ safety came into the game needing one interception to give him three for the season. Poyer’s contract contains a $250,000 bonus for at least three interceptions. He wasn’t able to get the pick he needed, though, before being removed in the game in the third quarter along with fellow safety Micah Hyde and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.
Later in the quarter, safety Dean Marlowe picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for his first career interception.
In the fourth quarter, Marlowe added another interception when Tagovailoa airmailed his intended receiver. Marlowe became the first Bills player since Tre’Davious White against Pittsburgh in 2019 to have two interceptions in a game.
5. Ty Nsekhe was a late scratch. The Bills’ veteran swing tackle was added to the injury report with an illness. That left the team with just seven healthy offensive linemen – the usual starters, from left to right: Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams – as well as Ryan Bates and Brian Winters. After halftime, Bates replaced Dawkins and Winters replaced Feliciano.
6. The Bills’ nickel cornerbacks got shaken up. Taron Johnson was slow to get up after being involved in a tackle in the first quarter. Johnson was able to return to the lineup on the next defensive possession. In the third quarter, reserve nickel back Siran Neal was evaluated for a head injury after being involved in a collision. That led to Johnson coming back into the game.
7. Antonio Williams scored his first two career touchdowns. Williams, an undrafted rookie running back from North Carolina who bounced on and off the practice squad several times early in the season, got called up to the active roster Saturday. He made the most of his opportunity, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second half. Williams’ first score came with 13:44 remaining, when he scored on an 18-yard run. He scored again less than 2 minutes later on a 2-yard rush, becoming the Bills’ first undrafted rookie since at least 1970 to rush for two touchdowns in a game. Williams finished with 63 yards on 12 carries.
With Williams called up, the Bills made No. 3 running back Taiwan Jones inactive. Rookie quarterback Jake Fromm was also inactive, as he has been all year.
8. Tyler Bass set a team record. With eight – count ’em, eight – extra points, the Bills’ rookie kicker reached 141 points for the season. That broke the team record held by Steve Christie in the 1998 season.
9. Gabriel Davis set a personal best – twice. The Bills' rookie receiver hauled in a 56-yard touchdown catch from Matt Barkley in the fourth quarter. It was the longest catch of his career – just a few minutes after he made a 51-yard catch that was his longest. Davis became the Bills' third rookie or first-year receiver to have at least seven touchdown catches in a season, joining Lee Evans (9 in 2004) and Elbert "Golden Wheels" Dubenion (7 as a first-year pro in 1960).
10. The Bills’ other inactive players Sunday were both injured. Wide receiver Cole Beasley (knee) and rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring) were previously ruled out of the game.