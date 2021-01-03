10 observations: Isaiah McKenzie sparks scoring explosion in rout of Dolphins

Later in the quarter, safety Dean Marlowe picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for his first career interception.

In the fourth quarter, Marlowe added another interception when Tagovailoa airmailed his intended receiver. Marlowe became the first Bills player since Tre’Davious White against Pittsburgh in 2019 to have two interceptions in a game.

5. Ty Nsekhe was a late scratch. The Bills’ veteran swing tackle was added to the injury report with an illness. That left the team with just seven healthy offensive linemen – the usual starters, from left to right: Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams – as well as Ryan Bates and Brian Winters. After halftime, Bates replaced Dawkins and Winters replaced Feliciano.

6. The Bills’ nickel cornerbacks got shaken up. Taron Johnson was slow to get up after being involved in a tackle in the first quarter. Johnson was able to return to the lineup on the next defensive possession. In the third quarter, reserve nickel back Siran Neal was evaluated for a head injury after being involved in a collision. That led to Johnson coming back into the game.