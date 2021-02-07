10 observations: Gronk plans to keep playing after helping Bucs to Super Bowl win

"I am definitely feeling love. A lot of people have reached out, which is great. I feel sort of happy to be able to represent. I've done a few interviews up there. I'm just thrilled to be representing Hobart and Geneva and that area of New York,” Marpet said during the week. “As far as the D-III aspect, I think one of the unique experiences that I had at Division III that has sort of (lent) itself to the NFL this year specifically is that a lot of stadiums didn't have a whole lot of fans. I think being able to communicate and have that sort of quiet and bring your own energy, bring your own juice, I'm sort of used to that. I kind of enjoy that. So I think that actually was an advantage for me this year."