10 observations: Gronk plans to keep playing after helping Bucs to Super Bowl win

Think about how charmed your life must be if none other than Tom Brady believes people would want to come back as you in their next life.
That’s how Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, described Rob Gronkowski in the lead-up to Super Bowl LV.
Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium, Gronk showed why his quarterback just might be onto something. Gronkowski, an Amherst native, caught a pair of first-half touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
“It feels amazing. It feels tremendous,” Gronkowski said. “It's just an unbelievable story, the first time ever a team going to the Super Bowl in their hometown. … I would say the most important storyline is just how everyone worked together from the defensive side to the offensive side of the ball. Everyone contributed. Everyone played their role.”
At one point in the first half, CBS analyst Tony Romo described Gronkowski as taking over the game. Not bad for a 31-year-old who came out of a one-year retirement to join Brady and the Buccaneers.
"All my friends were texting me 'Bucs-Bills, Bucs-Bills, Bucs-Bills,' " Gronkowski said.
“He's super excited because he feels so good,” Brady said Thursday of Gronkowski. “He's played 20 games this year. I think that's the most he's ever played in his career. He's one of the most unique people. Just being around him, he's so positive. I think everybody wishes in their next life they come back as Rob just because he's got such a great personality about him, just his way of being positive.”
It’s true that nobody looks like they’re having more fun at all times than Gronk – who has never shied away from being the life of the party. That reputation, however, has overshadowed his ability at times. It’s not a stretch to say that Gronkowski might be the most complete tight end of all time.
His ability to do it all was on display in the first half. Gronkowski opened the scoring for Tampa Bay with an 8-yard touchdown reception that came with 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter. That ended a rather remarkable streak for Brady, who had failed to reach the end zone in the first quarter of any of his nine previous Super Bowl appearances.
“He's a really high achiever. He's very competitive and I see the competitive nature, the determination,” Brady said of Gronkowski. “When you're down and out, you want him with you. I think that speaks to him as a teammate, as a person and I love playing with him. I've known him for a long time and I'm just so proud of all of his accomplishments. He's an amazing guy. I know for both of us, we rely on each other a lot for different things. I'll be looking for him this Sunday, so that's the most important thing."
Gronkowski led the Bucs with six catches for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He now has 23 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns in five Super Bowl appearances. In all three categories, he’s second in Super Bowl history behind Jerry Rice, who had 33 catches for 589 yards and eight touchdowns.
In 10 NFL seasons, Gronkowski’s teams have made it to the Super Bowl six times and never fell short of making it to at least the divisional round of the postseason.
“What a year it was playing with these guys. I can't say that enough,” Gronkowski said. “What a year it was. It was a pleasure. Now it's time to celebrate, because we deserve it. It was a grind – about 28 weeks straight of football, and now we're going to celebrate, because that's what it's all about.”
That’s something Gronk does well, too.
Gronkowski is scheduled to become a free agent next month, but said he plans to keep playing.
"I definitely see myself coming back," he said. "The guys around here, the players around here, the coaches, the people in the front office, they're all just great people and I've loved working with them all year long. So obviously going to soak this in and see where I'm at in a couple of weeks, but I don't see why not, I don't see why I wouldn't be back."
2. Brady got the MVP, but the Bucs’ defense had a case. In three consecutive games, the Tampa Bay defense eliminated Drew Brees and the Saints, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Not too shabby.
“We didn't take it personal, but it was just crazy to us that we were still underdogs,” Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White said. “We defeated Drew Brees. We defeated Aaron Rodgers, and he was the MVP."
White led the Bucs with 12 tackles, including two for a loss, and one interception. Asked whether he felt like the Buccaneers’ defense wasn’t getting the respect it deserved before the game, he quickly cut off the question.
“It didn't seem like it. He was. We were. We is. You watched all the games,” he said. “It's complementary football, baby. We hold it down on our side, (the Tampa Bay offense) hold it down on their side. At the end of the day, we've all got the same color jersey on. … We play for one another. It don't matter who got the job done, whose night it was, just know we came through and got a win. That's all that matters.”
3. Cue the conspiracy theorists. Officiating was all the rage on social media in the first half. Kansas City was flagged eight times for 95 yards in the first half, with some of those penalties being best defined as questionable.
Arguably, the biggest was a defensive pass interference against Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland that cost Kansas City 34 yards. That came with 18 seconds left in the second quarter and set the Bucs up with a first and 10 at the Kansas City 24-yard line. Breeland did make contact with Bucs receiver Mike Evans, although it was debatable whether the pass from Brady was catchable.
Two plays later, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was called for another defensive pass interference, again against Evans, this time with the penalty occurring in the end zone. Again, the pass may not have been catchable, but the flag came out. The Bucs scored the next play.
There were also a couple defensive holding penalties called against the Chiefs that had Bills fans questioning why those calls weren’t made a couple weeks ago in the AFC championship game.
Perhaps the number of flags thrown against Kansas City should not have been a surprise. Referee Carl Cheffers’ crew worked two Kansas City games this season and issued 10-plus penalties against the Chiefs in both games. Kansas City had just four games with at least 10 penalties all season.
Of course, some of the flags were justifiable. Midway through the second quarter, Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman lined up offside on a Tampa Bay field goal attempt. Given that it came on fourth and 5, the Bucs got a free first down. On the next play, Brady connected with Gronkowski on a 17-yard touchdown pass, extending the Bucs’ lead to 14-3. That’s the type of mistake a team simply can’t make against Brady.
The Chiefs finished with 120 penalty yards against, third most in Super Bowl history and the most since the 1970s.
4. Jason Pierre-Paul is a perfect 8-0 in the playoffs. Pierre-Paul, the Buccaneers’ outside linebacker, has made it to the playoffs twice in his 11-year career. Both times, he hasn’t lost. The New York Giants won four games to take home the Lombardi Trophy following the 2011 season, and the Buccaneers followed suit Sunday. Pierre-Paul, who played on the same field in college for the University of South Florida, was part of a relentless Tampa Bay pass rush that dominated the line of scrimmage. The Bucs finished with three sacks – two of which came from defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh – but had Mahomes on the run several more times. The Chiefs’ quarterback sometimes dropped back more than 20 yards in a desperate attempt to elude the pressure and find time to throw, but in so doing he put himself in a position for near-impossible completions – even by Mahomes’ lofty standards.
5. Antoine Winfield Jr. made a play he’ll never forget. Winfield, the Buccaneers’ rookie safety, intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter. Mahomes attempted to throw to Tyreek Hill on third down, but the ball was knocked away by Bucs safety Mike Edwards … right into the waiting arms of Winfield.
The Bucs’ rookie is the son of former Bills first-round draft pick of Antoine Winfield, who had a solid career with Buffalo and the Minnesota Vikings. The elder Winfield intercepted Brady with the Bills in 2001.
His son helped the Bucs’ quarterback win his seventh Super Bowl some 20 years later Sunday night, although Winfield Jr. did make a rookie mistake late in the fourth quarter when he was called for taunting after breaking up a fourth-down pass intended for Hill.
“The taunting, it’s something I just had to do,” Winfield told reporters. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. It was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him.
"It felt amazing to do that. I’m not gonna lie.”
He finished with six tackles, two pass breakups and the interception.
6. Ali Marpet made upstate New York proud. Marpet, the Bucs’ left guard, threw the key block that led to running back Leonard Fournette’s 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that all but iced things. Marpet played at Hobart College in Geneva, becoming the highest-drafted Div. III player ever when the Bucs took him in the second round of the 2015 draft.
"I am definitely feeling love. A lot of people have reached out, which is great. I feel sort of happy to be able to represent. I've done a few interviews up there. I'm just thrilled to be representing Hobart and Geneva and that area of New York,” Marpet said during the week. “As far as the D-III aspect, I think one of the unique experiences that I had at Division III that has sort of (lent) itself to the NFL this year specifically is that a lot of stadiums didn't have a whole lot of fans. I think being able to communicate and have that sort of quiet and bring your own energy, bring your own juice, I'm sort of used to that. I kind of enjoy that. So I think that actually was an advantage for me this year."
7. The two-week break benefited Antonio Brown. The Bucs’ receiver missed the NFC championship game because of a knee injury, but with the bye week before the Super Bowl, Brown was able to take the field for Tampa Bay. He caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brady with 6 seconds left before halftime, helping the Bucs extend their lead to 21-6. Brown finished with five catches for 22 yards.
Brown wasn’t the only one to benefit from the bye week. None of the inactives in the game were out because of injury.
8. Sammy Watkins was held in check for the Chiefs. The Bills’ former first-round draft pick returned to the lineup for Kansas City after being out since Week 16 because of a calf injury, but all that time off meant Watkins was out of rhythm. He finished with just one catch for 13 yards. Watkins is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month.
According to his younger teammates, LeSean McCoy has embraced his role as a veteran mentor.
9. LeSean McCoy earned a second straight Super Bowl ring. The Bucanneers’ running back has played sparingly in the postseason, including Sunday, but he nonetheless added another ring to his collection. Since being cut by the Bills prior to the start of the 2019 season, McCoy has gone on to win championships with Kansas City (although he was inactive for the Chiefs in their Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers) and Tampa Bay (although he did not appear to take an offensive snap against the Chiefs and did not play in the previous postseason games). McCoy, 32, was previously 0-4 in the postseason before joining the Chiefs and then the Bucs. He said during the week he would consider retirement after this season should he win a second championship.
10. The Bucs’ inactives included: tight end Antony Auclair, defensive linemen Khalil Davis and Jeremiah Ledbetter, quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Drew Stanton, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and wide receiver Justin Watson. The Chiefs’ inactives were cornerbacks BoPete Keyes, Chris Lammons and Tim Ward, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, quarterback Matt Moore and running back Darwin Thompson.