10 observations: Conservative coaching, maddening defensive effort doom Bills in AFC championship loss

KANSAS CITY – Sean McDermott explained the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 of the regular season in simple terms, saying his team got outplayed and outcoached.
Unfortunately for the Bills and their legion of fans, it happened again Sunday.
The Bills got away from what got them to the AFC championship game in the first place, playing a maddening brand of conservative football that was doomed to fail against the high-powered Chiefs. That’s exactly what happened, as the Chiefs took advantage of soft defense by the Bills and baffling decisions by McDermott to settle for field goals. That’s a losing recipe, and it resulted in the Bills’ season coming to a close with a 38-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.
McDermott had made major strides when it came to going for it on fourth down in the regular season, becoming one of the more aggressive coaches in the NFL. He totally abandoned that style against the Chiefs, though, settling for a 20-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter instead of going for it on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. Rookie kicker Tyler Bass made the field goal to cut the Bills’ deficit to 21-12 at halftime.
After the Chiefs kicked a field goal on their opening possession of the third quarter, the Bills got the ball back and put together a solid drive that reached the Kansas City 8-yard line. After an incomplete pass from Josh Allen intended for Stefon Diggs, McDermott again brought Bass on the field. Instead of going for it on fourth and 3, the Bills settled for a 27-yard field goal to cut Kansas City’s lead to 24-15 with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter.
As Bills fans have learned by watching their team play against Tom Brady for the last two decades, field goals rarely, if ever, beat elite quarterbacks.
That’s especially true when a team’s defense has no answers – which described the Bills on Sunday night. Despite repeatedly giving up completion after completion to wide receivers who were wide open, the Bills stubbornly stayed in a zone defense for far too long. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce absolutely feasted on that coverage all night, finishing with 13 catches for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kelce tied an NFL record in a conference championship game with his 13 catches.
Making matters worse, the Bills’ pass rush failed to generate any sort of pressure against superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who finished 29 of 38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns and was sacked just once in the game. On one of the few times the Bills did blitz, the Chiefs’ handled it with ease and Mahomes threw to Kelce, who didn’t have a defender within 5 yards of him for his second touchdown of the game.
It was a systemwide failure for a Buffalo defense that had seemingly turned a corner in the second half of the season. The defense, though, had rarely gone up against a well-oiled machine like the Chiefs.
It showed, as the Bills looked out of their weight class all night – offensively, defensively and at head coach.
2. Devin Singletary got benched. The Bills’ second-year running back had a critical drop in the second quarter. On second and 7 from the Chiefs’ 49-yard line, Allen threw to Singletary in the right flat. The running back had plenty of room to run in front of him … except he dropped the pass. The Bills were unable to convert on third down, and on Kansas City’s first play after Corey Bojorquez’s punt, the Chiefs gained 50 yards on a reverse by Mecole Hardman. That set up their go-ahead touchdown four plays later.
Support Local Journalism
After the Bills regained possession, Singletary was replaced in the lineup by T.J. Yeldon. A healthy inactive for much of the season, Yeldon made a strong run for 4 yards in the first half to convert third and 3. It was a big ask of Yeldon, though, and he finished with 15 yards on three carries.
Singletary finished with just 17 yards on six carries.
Don't miss Mark Gaughan's quarter-by-quarter look at the Buffalo Bills' 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
3. The Bills actually went up early. It’s easy to forget the way things went most of the night, but the Bills actually had a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. Bass booted a 51-yard field goal – a postseason record at Arrowhead Stadium – to put the Bills up 3-0 on their first possession. The teams traded punts after that, and Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman made a huge mistake when he muffed Corey Bojorquez’s punt inside the Kansas City 5-yard line. Hardman was then hit by Bills gunner Siran Neal, which allowed Taiwan Jones to recover for Buffalo. On the next play, Allen threw to Dawson Knox for a 3-yard touchdown. Bass missed the extra point kicking to the same end he had previously made the 51-yarder, so the lead was 9-0. It, of course, didn’t hold up.
4. Tempers flared at the end. With the Bills in scramble mode near the end of the game, Allen got sacked by Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon for an 18-yard loss. The Bills’ quarterback was upset that Kpassagnon brought him down after officials had appeared to blow the play dead, then tossed the ball at the Chiefs’ player’s helmet. That set off a major skirmish, as Bills guard Jon Feliciano came over and leveled Kpassagnon. Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins also was flagged for unnecessary roughness after the play. All of those penalties occurred after the play, meaning they offset, leaving the Bills with fourth and 28 from the Chiefs’ 33-yard line. That set up … you guessed it … a 51-yard field goal by Bass.
On the Chiefs’ next possession, Bills defensive end Quinton Jefferson was called for unnecessary roughness, giving Kansas City a first down that helped them run out the clock.
5. Gabriel Davis was able to suit up. The Bills’ rookie receiver, who had seven touchdown catches in the regular season was listed as questionable on the final injury report because of an ankle injury suffered last week against Baltimore in the divisional round. Davis went through warmups with his teammates about 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff, though, and did not appear to be moving with any sort of noticeable discomfort.
With Davis in the lineup, the Bills made wide receiver Kenny Stills inactive. Stills was called up from the practice squad Saturday, seemingly as insurance in case Davis could not play.
Despite being in the lineup, Davis had a quiet game, finishing without a catch on three targets.
6. Vernon Butler was also good to go. The veteran defensive tackle was questionable on the final injury report heading into the game because of a quad injury, but was able to play. Butler practiced just once during the week – on a limited basis Friday. He finished with two tackles.
7. Darryl Johnson Jr. returned to the lineup. The Bills’ second-year defensive end was back after missing last week’s win over Baltimore in the divisional round because of a knee injury. With Johnson good to go, the Bills made veteran defensive end Trent Murphy a healthy inactive. Murphy had a tackle for loss last week against the Ravens, but has regularly been inactive over the second half of the season. The Bills have favored using Johnson primarily for his contributions on special teams.
8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was active for the Chiefs. The rookie running back, who had a season-best 161 yards against the Bills in Week 6, had missed the past three games for Kansas City because of ankle and hip injuries. Edwards-Helaire was limited to just 7 yards on six carries in this meeting, but he did rush for a touchdown.
9. There was no Sammy Watkins Revenge Game. The Chiefs’ receiver, a former first-round draft pick of the Bills, was inactive for Kansas City because of a calf injury. Watkins was questionable on the final injury report after practicing on a limited basis all week. Running back Le’Veon Bell, whom the Bills expressed interest in signing after he was released earlier this season by the Jets, was also inactive for the Chiefs because of a knee injury. Bell was also listed as questionable, but did not practice Thursday or Friday. The Chiefs other inactives were: cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Willie Gay (ankle), offensive lineman Yasir Durant, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.
10. The Bills remaining inactives were: Rookie quarterback Jake Fromm, tight end Tyler Kroft, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, cornerback Dane Jackson and offensive lineman Jordan Devey.