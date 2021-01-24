10 observations: Conservative coaching, maddening defensive effort doom Bills in AFC championship loss

KANSAS CITY – Sean McDermott explained the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 of the regular season in simple terms, saying his team got outplayed and outcoached.

Unfortunately for the Bills and their legion of fans, it happened again Sunday.

The Bills got away from what got them to the AFC championship game in the first place, playing a maddening brand of conservative football that was doomed to fail against the high-powered Chiefs. That’s exactly what happened, as the Chiefs took advantage of soft defense by the Bills and baffling decisions by McDermott to settle for field goals. That’s a losing recipe, and it resulted in the Bills’ season coming to a close with a 38-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

McDermott had made major strides when it came to going for it on fourth down in the regular season, becoming one of the more aggressive coaches in the NFL. He totally abandoned that style against the Chiefs, though, settling for a 20-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter instead of going for it on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. Rookie kicker Tyler Bass made the field goal to cut the Bills’ deficit to 21-12 at halftime.