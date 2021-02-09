10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills might consider

The Buffalo Bills will get an up-close-and-personal look at both Super Bowl teams during the 2021 season.
The Bills will visit the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium and have an AFC championship game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs.
Those games are two of the toughest on Buffalo’s schedule next season. Based on strength of schedule, the Bills have the ninth-easiest set of opponents in 2021. Buffalo’s opponents went a combined 123-133 in 2020, a .480 win percentage. The Eagles (.449) have the easiest strength of schedule, just ahead of the defending-champion Bucs (.451).
We know the 2021 NFL regular season will begin Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium. What we don't know is who the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play.
Plenty will change between now and September, though, so strength of schedule is far from the only factor that will determine a team’s success or failure. The Bills will be a different team in 2021, as will the Bucs and Chiefs. Perhaps Bills General Manager Brandon Beane watched Sunday’s game with an eye toward the future. Here is a look at 10 impending free agents who played in the Super Bowl that could interest the Bills, ranging from the top of the free-agent class to depth players.
Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell: The Bills made a serious push to sign Bell after he was released by the Jets, but he chose Kansas City instead. Beane and head coach Sean McDermott said running the ball better will be a priority in 2021, so perhaps they revisit their interest in Bell. His price tag does not figure to be high after he carried 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns in nine regular-season games for Kansas City. He worked behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire whenever the rookie from LSU was healthy, and even when Edwards-Helaire missed the Chiefs' divisional round game, Darrel Williams got more backfield work than Bell.
Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins: Admittedly, this is unlikely after the Bills’ current front office made trading Watkins away one of their first big moves in 2017. However, the receiver has spoken often of his willingness to accept a lesser role in recent seasons and wouldn’t need to be the star he was expected to be when the Bills made him a first-round draft pick in 2014. If the Bills move on from John Brown for salary cap relief, they may want to add competition at No. 2 receiver. In that sense, Watkins might actually be a decent fit at a reasonable price tag. He turns 28 in June and is coming off a season in which he had 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns.
Chiefs OT Mike Remmers: He was forced into playing left tackle in the Super Bowl because of injuries, but Remmers primarily played right tackle for the Chiefs in 2020. He did not give up a sack in 485 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and the Bills could potentially have a need there if Daryl Williams departs as a free agent. Additionally, Bills swing tackle Ty Nsekhe is an impending unrestricted free agent. Remmers turns 32 in April and is a known commodity for Beane and McDermott, having played for the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16.
Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland: The Bills have followed a similar pattern in recent seasons of signing a mid-level free agent to compete with Levi Wallace for the No. 2 cornerback job. Two years ago, it was Kevin Johnson. Last season, it was Josh Norman. Breeland could be next. The 29-year-old had 38 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 11 games in the regular season and shouldn’t break the bank.
Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman: If the Bills want to reintroduce a true fullback to the roster, Sherman should be available. The 32-year-old had a touchdown catch this past season, but his primary job with any potential new team would be as a lead blocker who contributes heavily on special teams.
Bucs LB Lavonte David: There may not be a more underrated player over the last decade than David, the do-it-all linebacker who was awesome Sunday against the Chiefs. David excels in pass coverage. He’s durable, having started 137 of a possible 144 games in the regular season over the past nine years. The downside is that he’s 31, and likely will still command a big salary. The Bills face a big decision on what to do with Matt Milano. If he prices himself out of the market, David would be an ideal replacement, albeit one who might not be any cheaper than Milano.
Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: It is doubtful that Gronk will leave Tom Brady, but the Bills do want to upgrade at tight end this offseason and there may be at least some appeal to Gronkowski in playing for his hometown team. As the Super Bowl showed, the 31-year-old is still a premier talent.
Bucs DT Steve McLendon: If the Bills want to improve their run defense, the 35-year-old McLendon could be a short-term option. McLendon, a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, has been a solid run defender for years, which the Bills are aware of from his time with the Jets before he joined Tampa Bay.
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette: A strong postseason that included a 27-yard touchdown run in the Super Bowl likely helped Fournette’s stock in free agency. The former fourth overall draft choice by the Jaguars turned 26 last month. He may end up costing a little bit more than the Bills want to pay at a position at which they still would like to get production from Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.
Bucs DT Ndamukong Suh: The 34-year-old has only missed two games in his career, and those came in his second season in 2011. Suh, who had a pair of sacks against the Chiefs, had six sacks in the regular season for the Bucs, his most since recording 8.5 in his final season with the Detroit Lions in 2014. Since then, he’s bounced from the Dolphins to the Rams to the Bucs, but he can still impact the game as a pass rusher, which is something the Bills want more of from their front four on defense.