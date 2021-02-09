10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills might consider

The Buffalo Bills will get an up-close-and-personal look at both Super Bowl teams during the 2021 season.

The Bills will visit the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium and have an AFC championship game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs.

Those games are two of the toughest on Buffalo’s schedule next season. Based on strength of schedule, the Bills have the ninth-easiest set of opponents in 2021. Buffalo’s opponents went a combined 123-133 in 2020, a .480 win percentage. The Eagles (.449) have the easiest strength of schedule, just ahead of the defending-champion Bucs (.451).

Plenty will change between now and September, though, so strength of schedule is far from the only factor that will determine a team’s success or failure. The Bills will be a different team in 2021, as will the Bucs and Chiefs. Perhaps Bills General Manager Brandon Beane watched Sunday’s game with an eye toward the future. Here is a look at 10 impending free agents who played in the Super Bowl that could interest the Bills, ranging from the top of the free-agent class to depth players.