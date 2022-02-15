10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider

The Buffalo Bills didn’t wait long Sunday night.
Minutes after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI, the Bills’ official Twitter account sent out a simple message: “Next year starts NOW.”
The Rams, playing at home in their glittering SoFi Stadium, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the franchise's first title in Los Angeles and second overall, joining the 1999 team that was still based in St. Louis.
Indeed it does.
With the Super Bowl in the books, all 32 franchises around the league are now officially looking ahead. Expectations promise to be high in Buffalo after quarterback Josh Allen’s postseason performance, even after a bitterly disappointing end to the season in the divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bills will make visits to both Super Bowl teams during the 2022 season. Perhaps general manager Brandon Beane watched Sunday’s game with an eye toward the future, with both of those games in mind, as well as potential additions to his roster this offseason. Here are 10 players from the Rams and Bengals who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month, and who may draw varying degrees of interest from the Bills.
All week long, the Cincinnati Bengals faced questions of how they would slow the Los Angeles Rams' dominant defensive tackle. The answer turned out to be they couldn't.
Rams edge rusher Von Miller: If Beane wants to swing big, this would be the place to start. The Bills might lose veteran edge rushers Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, both of whom will be unrestricted free agents. Miller will be 33 in March, but he’s one of the best pass rushers in the NFL over the last decade, racking up 115.5 sacks. Bills coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier mentioned during the 2021 season that they did not always get the consistency they were looking for from their four-man pass rush. Signing Miller would be an aggressive move, given that it’s tough to project just how much he has left. It would also be a sign the Bills are all in on chasing a championship in 2022, which should be the move. It would also potentially require some salary cap gymnastics by Beane, given that the Bills don’t have any cap space at the moment. They’re currently projected by contracts website spotrac.com to be $1.33 million over the projected cap, which ranks No. 24 in the NFL in available space.
Rams right guard Austin Corbett: Corbett finished tied for 24th out of 63 graded guards who played at least 700 offensive snaps in the regular season, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. A 6-foot-4, 306-pounder, the 26-year-old is a known commodity to new Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who held the same post with the Rams in 2019 when Corbett joined Los Angeles.
Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: After tearing the ACL in his left knee for the second time in 16 months Sunday, this might be an extreme long shot. It’s worth monitoring what happens with Beckham, though, because all options are seemingly on the table. Given that he likely won’t be ready to contribute until the tail end of the regular season or the playoffs, Beckham might not choose to sign with any team at the start of free agency. The Rams likely want him back after he fit in so well after coming over from the Browns, but their salary cap might not allow it, especially depending on what kind of deal Beckham seeks. If Beckham chooses to remain unsigned in hopes of joining a team that could potentially make a deep playoff run, joining up with Allen and Co. remains a possibility, however slight.
Rams cornerback Darious Williams: He ranked 47th out of 91 graded cornerbacks who played at least 350 coverage snaps, according to PFF, and could be a more affordable option if the Bills can’t re-sign Levi Wallace. Williams had eight passes defensed in 2021. One concern is that he’s a bit undersized at 5-9, 187 pounds. He turns 29 next month.
Rams running back Sony Michel: The former first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots finished with a team-leading 845 yards on 208 carries in the regular season and scored four rushing touchdowns. He added 21 catches for 128 yards and another score. Michel is still just 26. If the Bills were interested, it would likely mean moving on from either Devin Singletary or Zack Moss.
Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day: The 6-4, 310-pounder started the first seven games of the regular season, making 38 tackles and three sacks, before going on injured reserve because of a pectoral injury suffered in November. The 26-year-old was a full-time starter the past two seasons. He was activated from IR ahead of the Super Bowl, and appeared in the game, but did not finish with any statistics.
Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi: A five-year veteran, Ogunjobi signed a one-year contract with the Bengals for the 2021 season and started the team’s first 16 games. He had a career-high seven sacks, but suffered a season-ending foot injury in a wild-card playoff win over the Raiders. A 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle, Ogunjobi turns 28 in June. The Bills could have a big need at the position, with Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and veteran Star Lotulelei’s status uncertain for 2022.
Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill: Another interior defensive line option, Hill turns 27 in April. He had 5.5 sacks in 2021, despite playing just 47% of the defensive snaps. He played in 16 games, starting two. Hill is 6-3, 303 pounds and was a third-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by the Giants in 2018. Hill had a career-best 50 tackles and 12 quarterback hits in the regular season. He had three tackles, including one for a loss, against the Rams on Sunday.
Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen: The Bengals’ backup quarterback makes the list solely because the Bills might very well need a new backup if Mitchell Trubisky leaves to pursue a starting job elsewhere. Brandon Allen played just 8.4% of the Bengals’ snaps in 2021, going 17 of 34 (50%) for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He started in Week 17 as the Bengals rested Joe Burrow. Brandon Allen turns 30 just before the start of the 2022 season.
Bengals punter Kevin Huber: Beane was pretty clear at his season-ending conference that the team will explore the market at punter after a tough first season for Matt Haack. That market includes Huber, who turns 37 in July. Huber might not be willing to leave. He was born and raised in Cincinnati, attended the University of Cincinnati and then was drafted by the Bengals in 2009, and has spent his entire professional career there. Huber finished 16th in gross punting average (46.4 yards) in 2021. That’s not great, but it’s better, than Haack, who was 32nd (42.9).