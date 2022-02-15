10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider

The Bills will make visits to both Super Bowl teams during the 2022 season. Perhaps general manager Brandon Beane watched Sunday’s game with an eye toward the future, with both of those games in mind, as well as potential additions to his roster this offseason. Here are 10 players from the Rams and Bengals who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month, and who may draw varying degrees of interest from the Bills.

Rams edge rusher Von Miller: If Beane wants to swing big, this would be the place to start. The Bills might lose veteran edge rushers Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, both of whom will be unrestricted free agents. Miller will be 33 in March, but he’s one of the best pass rushers in the NFL over the last decade, racking up 115.5 sacks. Bills coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier mentioned during the 2021 season that they did not always get the consistency they were looking for from their four-man pass rush. Signing Miller would be an aggressive move, given that it’s tough to project just how much he has left. It would also be a sign the Bills are all in on chasing a championship in 2022, which should be the move. It would also potentially require some salary cap gymnastics by Beane, given that the Bills don’t have any cap space at the moment. They’re currently projected by contracts website spotrac.com to be $1.33 million over the projected cap, which ranks No. 24 in the NFL in available space.