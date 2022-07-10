10 Bills with the most to prove in 2022

There is a lot at stake for the 2022 Buffalo Bills.

That’s true collectively of a group expected to compete for a Super Bowl, as well as individually for several key players.

“Obviously we know the noise that's out there,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “When you're doing things right and when you're having success, that's going to be there. That's what we've worked for, quite honestly, where we've come from the last five years to where we are now. There's been a lot of hands in that, and I'm extremely grateful for that and proud of this organization.

“We'll see where this season goes. I'm excited about it. Right now, it's names on paper and we've got to bring those names to life and the team has to come together. So how we handle distractions, the commitment level that we all commit to one another as a team and how this thing comes together ultimately will govern where we go.”

Whether it be contract status, a desire to take on a bigger role or a determination to hold off Father Time, here is a list of 10 players with the most to prove in 2022:

10. Jordan Poyer. Over five terrific seasons with the Bills, Poyer has proven to be one of the best safeties in the league. He got his just due last year by being named a first-team All-Pro. So why does Poyer make this list? His desire for a new contract. Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has gone public with his request for a new deal. At 31 years old, it remains to be seen if the Bills are interested in doing that. Because of that, Poyer does have something to prove – either to the Bills or another NFL team.

9. Devin Singletary. It’s a contract year for Singletary. That’s a common thread for a lot of the players on this list, but Singletary is looking to build off the strong close to his 2021 season and solidify himself as a starting running back. Given the relatively short shelf life for NFL running backs, his next contract is likely to be the biggest and most important he signs in his career. That’s why a good 2022 season matters so much.

“Every year is the same as far as finding ways to be better than you were in the year before,” Singletary said. “That's really what my focus is and it's going well so far.”

8. Dane Jackson. Consider Jackson the next Levi Wallace. Every year, the Bills brought in someone to compete with Wallace for a starting job, and every year, Wallace managed to hold them off. Jackson faces a big challenge in trying to do that this season, because the Bills spent a first-round draft pick on Florida’s Kaiir Elam. Jackson may have a different path to playing time early in the season if Tre’Davious White isn’t fully recovered from knee surgery. Either way, there is a good chance Jackson will be needed at some point in the season.

“Dane’s a winner and whether it was his first season when he played through splashes of time, he went out there and performed and that's hard to do as a rookie. And then, last season as well,” McDermott said. “Tre goes down, Dane steps in, finished off the Saints game, and didn't miss a beat. So are there things he can do better? Yeah, and he's working his butt off to do that. There's things we can all do better. But that's what I love about Dane is he is committed. He's one of the first ones here every morning, one of the last to leave. Comes in on his own, even on the weekends at times and he's a true pro.”

7. Zack Moss. When the Bills selected Moss out of Utah in the third round of the 2020 draft, it was expected he would combine with Singletary to form the team’s one-two punch at running back. For a while as a rookie, Moss even started to dominate the snap count between the two, but he took a step back in his second season, rushing for just 3.6 yards per attempt. With the addition of James Cook in the second round of this year’s draft, Moss’ path to the game-day roster is complicated. His spot on the 53-man roster is probably safe because it feels a bit premature to move on from him, but Moss will need a good summer to show the coaching staff he can make a difference on game days.

6. Spencer Brown. A promising rookie in 2021, Brown unseated Daryl Williams as the team’s starting right tackle. Brown, though, dealt with some injury and health issues in his first professional season, leading to some uneven play. He was unable to compete in the spring as he recovers from an undisclosed surgery. The expectation is he’ll be ready for training camp, which is good news, because the Bills will be expecting Brown’s performance to take a significant jump in his second professional season.

5. Matt Araiza. When you’ve got the nickname “Punt God” and you’ve yet to punt a single time in the NFL, you’ve got something to prove. Everyone knows Araiza has a huge leg, but can he master the nuances of punting in the NFL? That means kicking directionally and improving his hang time. He had way too many touchbacks in college. The Bills’ offense is good, but when it stalls out near midfield, Araiza needs to pin the other team inside its 20-yard line. He also needs to show that he can handle the important job of holding for kicker Tyler Bass.

4. Tremaine Edmunds. A recent ESPN poll of coaches, league executives and players landed Edmunds No. 7 on the list of the NFL’s 10 best off-ball linebackers. That goes to show the disconnect between how Edmunds is viewed by a significant portion of Bills fans who, understandably, are waiting for him to make more big plays. Edmunds is playing this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, meaning he’s taking a huge jump in salary. Along with that comes even more pressure to make more of those big plays. If he can, it would go a long way toward convincing the Bills he’s worth a long-term extension.

3. A.J. Epenesa. A second-round pick in 2020, Epenesa has yet to give the Bills sufficient return on investment. He flashed last year in Week 2 against Miami, but failed to build on that in any meaningful way. The Bills rotate heavily along the defensive line, so it’s unimportant if Epenesa is a starter. When it’s his turn, though, he needs to produce.

“I wouldn’t say any extra expectations, other than I have expectations for myself,” Epenesa said during the spring. “I know the expectations from the coaches. I put it on myself to try to be as consistent as I can and show up every day and do the best work I can every single day.”

2. Von Miller. Let’s be clear: Miller has nothing to prove as an NFL player. He could never take another snap again and would probably still make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a member of the Bills, however, Miller does have something to prove. A good rule of thumb in free agency is to pay for future production, not past results. Miller is 33 years old, so it’s fair to have at least a bit of concern that the Bills might not have done that. The good news is, pass rushers have shown they can be productive well into their 30s, and there is no reason to think Miller won’t be able to do the same. The Bills are paying him win such a way that shows they believe he will.

“It’s an expectation from this franchise, it’s an expectation from this fan base and that’s why I came here,” Miller said. “I could have just stayed in L.A. and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks. But I wasn’t content where I was at, I still wanted more. To come here selfishly and be the only guy to win three Super Bowls with three different teams, selfishly that’s what I want. This organization wants a Super Bowl. It’s a win-win for both sides and I just want to be a part of something special. This is a special team. They’re right on the edge and I just want to be that last drop to overflow these guys, man.”

1. Gabriel Davis. All Davis has done since being a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 has been to make the most of every opportunity he’s had. Now, without veteran Emmanuel Sanders ahead of him on the depth chart, Davis enters training camp with a clear path to being the team’s No. 2 receiver. After his historic performance against the Chiefs in the playoffs, Davis enters 2022 with sky-high expectations.

“I'm blessed with that game and what it brought me,” he said. “But we lost. It wasn't the game that it should have been. Kind of already over it. You know, people bring it up to me all the time, kind of tired of hearing it. I understand that, you know, it was a great game. I loved it. I appreciate everything. It was the biggest blessing in my life that ever happened to me, but the future's now and we got to move on.”