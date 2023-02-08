Von Miller has added Victory on the seventh anniversary of his Super Bowl championship with the Denver Broncos.

The Bills' defensive end on social media announced the birth of Victory B'Vsean Miller, who weighed in at 9 pounds, 9 ounces and was born Tuesday. According to Miller's post on Instagram, Victory was due Feb. 13.

He is the second son for Miller and Megan Denise, an Instagram model.

Von Miller shares that his son Victory was born today on the 7-year anniversary of his Super Bowl 50 victory. pic.twitter.com/D0ykPfPmVf — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) February 7, 2023

Valor was born in August 2021 and was a popular guy at Bills training camp last summer. Miller has joked after Valor was born that he expected his son to be a quarterback.

Miller became the fourth linebacker and 10th defensive player at the time to be named Super Bowl MVP when he led the Broncos to a victory on Feb. 7, 2016. Miller had 2.5 sacks in a 24-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Miller's first season with the Bills was cut short by a knee injury suffered on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.