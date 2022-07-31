Bills QB Josh Allen after skirmish at end of practice: 'It's all love'

The Bills practice Saturday ended with some fireworks when starting quarterback Josh Allen shoved defensive tackle Jordan Phillips up high on the final play of 11-on-11 drills.
Allen kept the ball on an attempted two-point conversion and as he tried to navigate through the middle of the line of scrimmage, Phillips made contact with the star quarterback.
The shove set off a huge scrum, which head coach Sean McDermott quickly tried to break up. Allen and Phillips were each eventually pulled from the pile as teammates worked to calm them down.
Allen was not available to reporters Saturday but tweeted Sunday about the skirmish.
Man I love football 😤 the boys got going yesterday, and it’s all love! 😁 First day of pads, just pushing each other to be great ❤️ that is all!— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) July 31, 2022
Phillips took to social media Saturday night with a short video of his shrugging and the caption "Unbothered."
The Bills are off Sunday and return to St. John Fisher for practice Monday morning.