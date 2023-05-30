Before Tuesday’s organized team activity workout, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had his first media availability since mid-January after the AFC divisional round loss to Cincinnati.

Quick hits from Dorsey’s session:

• On first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid:

“I love his approach right now. It’s been great, coming in, eager to learn, eager to build a foundation more than anything. ... We’re nowhere close to knowing what the big picture is going to be because we have to learn him and he has to learn us. … How we’re going to use him, where we’re going to use him – that’s all to be determined.”

• On new running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray:

“Both those guys provide a physical nature to them with still the ability to create big plays with their speed. There’s a lot of excitement when you get those types of pieces and blend them with the pieces you already have. I’m really excited about them.”

• On coach Sean McDermott adding defensive play-calling to his duties:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

“Being the head coach and being able to see that big picture is only going to help him in this role he’s undertaking this year. He can think not only as the defensive play-caller but big picture at the same time. That will help him as a play-caller. One of the best things he does, whether it’s back in Philadelphia or his time in Carolina or here, it’s always adapting to the type of personnel he has.”

• On the offense being more balanced:

“What we’re going to look to do is win games however we see fit – running the ball (or) throwing the ball. That’s never going to change for us, philosophically. You want to attack defenses in as many ways as possible and that’s something we pride ourselves on – yes, being able to run the ball, throw the ball and do those different things.”

• On reviewing his first year as the Bills’ offensive coordinator:

“You go back and go through a process with the coaching staff and on your own, ‘In this situation, do we like what we’re doing here? Do we like what we did with this game plan?' All those different scenarios, you want to go back and evaluate.”

• On looking back at Cincinnati playoff loss:

“Every year you finish the season and (it) doesn’t finish the way you want to, you’re always motivated for the next season. That’s what I love about this group – it’s definitely a group that’s eager to get back to work and get out there.”

• On quarterback Josh Allen:

“As players continue to grow and continue to get older, obviously their experience changes and what they’ve done. You see that throughout all players in the league – they’re going to take a different approach in Years 5, 6, 7 than Year 1. … It’s one of those things, you always challenge your players, no matter how many years in the system, you want to start like it’s new and take a fresh outlook because there is always something you can learn and a detail you can add."