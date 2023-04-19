Call it the NFL’s version of “Good Trouble.”

The Buffalo Bills’ current run of success means players have outperformed their contracts and have been rewarded with raises. Eleven players have 2023 salary cap hits of at least $7 million.

The trouble point is the Bills started free agency last month tight against the $224.8 million cap and have only $6,409,369 of space, according to the NFL Players Association. They will enter next week's NFL draft still seeking a starting middle linebacker, a No. 2 or 3 wide receiver and overall depth.

Might a trade down from No. 27 to acquire more picks who will be on affordable, four-year contracts be in the offing for general manager Brandon Beane?

“I would love to gain picks,” Beane said at the recent annual meeting in Phoenix.

The Bills shouldn’t be in the business of trading players for picks unless somebody wants to take defensive tackle Ed Oliver and his $10.753 million salary off their hands. This could strictly be a pick-for-picks exercise for Beane, who has six selections, which would be the fewest for a draft during his tenure.

"If I was in Vegas right now putting money down, I would say if we were going to do anything, it would be more likely to go back than go up," Beane told reporters Tuesday.

Will the 27th pick have value? A look at the past 20 drafts:

• The pick went unchanged 10 times (2006-09, 2013, 2015-16 and 2020-21).

Among the top players drafted when teams stayed put were guard Kevin Zeitler (Cincinnati in 2012) receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Houston in 2013), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (Green Bay in 2016) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (Seattle in 2020).

• The pick was traded for a veteran one time: Dallas traded its 2019 selection to the then Oakland Raiders for receiver Amari Cooper during the 2018 season.

• Teams moved up from No. 27 seven times, including twice apiece in 2012 and 2018.

The marquee trade was Kansas City moving from 27 to 10 in 2017 (trading with the Bills) to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Bills drafted cornerback Tre’Davious White and also received the Chiefs’ first-round pick in 2018, which the Bills used to move from No. 22 to No. 16 to take linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The other players who were drafted after teams moved up from No. 27 included Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu (No. 16 to Pittsburgh in 2003), receiver Dez Bryant (No. 24 to Dallas in 2010), and cornerback Jaire Alexander (No. 18 to Green Bay in 2018).

• Teams used No. 27 to trade down only three times.

Tennessee moved down 13 spots with Houston in 2004 (the Texans traded four picks for two selections to take defensive end Jason Babin); New Orleans traded their 2012 first-round pick (which ended up as No. 27) to New England to move up 28 spots in 2011 for running back Mark Ingram; and Tampa Bay moved down six spots last year with Jacksonville.

The final judgment: If the Bills want to move up from 27 to draft a receiver or middle linebacker, they will find plenty of interested teams. But to move down, not so much.

Beane has proved to be a first-round deal-maker since running his first Bills draft in 2018.

That year, he traded Nos. 12, 53 and 56 for Nos. 7 (Allen) and 255, and Nos. 22 and 65 to Baltimore for Nos. 16 (Edmunds) and 154.

In 2020, he traded No. 20 to Minnesota for receiver Stefon Diggs.

And last year, he traded Nos. 25 and 130 to Baltimore for No. 23 (cornerback Kaiir Elam).

An ideal scenario for the Bills would be what Tampa Bay pulled off last year. The Buccaneers were on the clock and Jacksonville – having already drafted No. 1 – offered Nos. 33, 106 and 180 so it could take linebacker Devin Lloyd. A trade like that would give the Bills nine picks entering rounds 2-7, providing Beane with plenty of flexibility.

“We moved back a couple times last year to get some late picks,” said Beane, citing the second-round moves from 57 to 60 and from 60 to 63. “We’ll look to do that again if it makes sense, but you kind of let the board dictate that.”

It is a cliché, but the board really does do the dictating. Will a team want to move up for quarterback Hendon Hooker instead of waiting until early in Round 2 and gaining the fifth-year option possibility? Will there be a run at a less-heralded position group, but one that isn’t a Bills need, and they get a good offer to move down?

If receivers Zay Flowers or Jordan Addison are available, the Bills could be fine staying put and turning their card in. If they’re both gone, Beane might be the one seeking a trade down.

“To gain (picks) … it would have to be something that I don’t feel like, ‘OK, I gave up this and got a pick, but now I got a hole there, so I have to turn around and fill that spot,' ” Beane said.