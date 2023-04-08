The spring wild turkey season is once again on the outdoor calendar for the month of May around the Empire State, including on Long Island this year based on regulations that were recently approved (with restrictions). However, for the state’s flock of junior hunters ages 12 to 15, it all starts with a Junior Turkey Hunting Weekend slated for April 22-23.

Junior hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult mentor – not only during the youth hunt, but also during the regular season. The adult may not carry a firearm, but he or she can help in the calling department. It’s the perfect time to train the next generation of hunters as they learn the ropes.

Unfortunately, there seems to be a shortage of mentors.

Dan Ladd, editor of New York Outdoor News, reported that there didn’t seem to be a shortage of kids willing to chase a bearded gobbler this spring. Instead, it seems as if finding mentors is becoming more difficult as the hunting fraternity continues to age. His recommendation is to check with your local shooting club, gun shop, or sportsmen’s Federation.

Local turkey chaser Dennis Morris of Youngstown, who has been targeting toms for more than 50 years, said he takes out young hunters and many new to the sport every year. Here are some of rules that he suggests you follow if you are taking out a junior hunter.

• Dress properly, especially for the Youth Hunt. “Hunting this early in the season can be quite cold," Morris said. "A spring hunt is no fun if you are uncomfortable.”

• It's more about the game than the get. "It is important for the mentor to let his youthful companion understand to enjoy the experience of being outdoors in nature and all it has to offer this time of year and also to enjoy the company they are with.”

No one knows that better than me. Morris was quick to throw me under the bus when it came to some things not to do.

“A Thermacell can be a very important tool to keep mosquitos away,” said Morris, “but pay attention where you put it. You don’t want to sit on it. Also, you really want to limit your movement, especially when turkeys are waking up on the roost.”

Morris caught me drinking coffee at a critical time in the morning. And, yes, I sat on my Thermacell as a gobbling long beard was moving closer to the area we had set up at. It can get hot.

Outdoor writer Mike Joyner of McGraw offers this tip: “Roosted isn’t roasted."

“That saying is a familiar phrase to us grizzled old turkey hunters,” he said. “It is a very useful idea in introducing youths to the booming gobbles on opening day of the youth spring turkey hunt. Although many hunters have gotten away from roosting turkeys the night before, coupled with daily scouting between now and opening day, it will give you clues as where to attempt to roost gobblers and maybe learn of the exact limbs they’ll be perched on the next morning.”

“Having a loud morning with a young hunter you are mentoring by your side will certainly captivate their attention and instill the awe we feel as turkey hunters. As you mentor them, be sure to give them study in how to set up on a bird, where the gobbler needs to come look for you rather than stand out where they can see hundreds of yards and not come any closer. Teach them how to read animal tracks, droppings, and food sources.

"There are many teachable moments long before heading back to the truck. Teach them how to roll their feet, to make the shuffle of a hen feeding. Ideally, you’ll have them toting out a fine gobbler. Make it interesting and fun learning for them.”

Of course, safety needs to be at the top of the list in any conversation. Turkey hunting is unique in that hunters are completely decked out in camouflage. As a result, never shoot at sound, movement or color. Always identify your target before you even think about pushing your safety off.

Never try to stalk a turkey. Let the turkey do the walking. If a hunter does come into your area because of your calling, speak in a loud, clear voice and let him know you are there. Don’t surprise him with a wave or a turkey call.

Make sure you do a little target practice, too, to help understand how and where your gun shoots at a turkey target. One of the changes made this year is regarding shot size. The minimum shot size is now No. 9 for turkey hunting statewide, to account for advances in shotshell technology. Previously, shot sizes smaller than No. 8 were prohibited because they lacked the kinetic energy downrange to humanely harvest a turkey.

Recent advances in shotshell technology use heavier metals such as tungsten alloy, tungsten-iron, or bismuth. These heavier shot types, sometimes referred to as "Tungsten Super Shot" or "TSS," maintain enough energy to humanely harvest a turkey. In terms of kinetic energy, No. 9 tungsten can have the same weight as No. 5 lead shot and achieve a higher pellet count.

Fellow outdoor scribe Bryce Towsley wrote a great piece in the March issue of American Hunter magazine about field-testing Remington’s new Tungsten Super Shot and found No. 9 shot worked great, but found its range was best at less than 40 yards. No. 7 TSS could stretch that out another 10 yards, but beyond that was not recommended. Hopefully common sense will prevail for applicable uses.

As far as what the forecast will be for the upcoming season, Josh Stiller, game bird biologist with DEC’s Bureau of Fish and Wildlife, offers this: “Turkey populations in New York continue to be stable, albeit lower than they were during the peak of turkey abundance in the early 2000s. There are a number of factors likely contributing to lower turkey populations including, lower breeding success (lower poults per hen in the late summer), a natural and expected population contraction after they were reintroduced, and changes in agricultural practices/habitat quality.”

Last year, DEC implemented an all online survey platform and transitioned away from a combined paper/online reporting system. That allow for DEC to collect more precise location information and potentially evaluate "double counting." The result was more than doubling the number of observations reported (from 1,090 flocks in 2021 to about 2,600 in 2022). Preliminary reports from 2022 indicate roughly 2.7 poults per hen, slightly better than summer 2021 results. "Overall, though, turkey productivity continues to be average to below average,” Stiller said.

Morris and Joyner agree that this spring could be a bit better than previous years. “Anecdotally, we are seeing larger flocks and more strutting gobblers, enough to notice a difference,” Joyner said. His new book “A Walk in the Turkey Woods” is sure to be a hit among hunters. It is available in several formats on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Walk-Turkey-Woods-Wandering-Revelations/dp/171726848X